Burger King has become the first fast food chain in the United Kingdom to introduce vegan nuggets, demonstrating the industry’s commitment to plant-based alternatives.

The vegan nuggets are made from soy and other “plant proteins” – the company did not provide a full list of ingredients – and are coated in a crunchy batter like their traditional chicken counterparts.

Burger King claims that they are “designed to taste and look exactly like their meat originals.”

For a long time, fast food chains have been testing plant-based burgers, with many of them debuting during Veganuary, when thousands of Britons abstain from eating meat for various reasons.

Last year, McDonald’s released the McPlant burger, which used the increasingly popular Beyond Meat brand for its patties, following in the footsteps of KFC and Burger King.

Vegan nuggets, on the other hand, have yet to appear in the UK, despite the fact that companies like Quorn have long offered textured fungus-based chicken substitutes.

McDonald’s has only released a plant-based version of its classic chicken burger in Norway, while KFC has only released a plant-based version of its classic chicken burger.

Soco Nunez, a spokesman for Burger King, said the company’s plant-based nuggets took “years” to develop and that it was “great” to be the first major chain to offer them.

They were created in collaboration with the Vegetarian Butcher, a vegan “meat” retailer founded in 2010 by a farmer.

“We defy anyone to tell the difference between our version and the original,” said Laura Iliffe of the Vegetarian Butcher.

Unsurprisingly, Veganuary’s head of marketing, Toni Vernelli, said the organization was “thrilled” to see Burger King’s newest product. “With more people wanting to reduce their carbon footprint, simply swapping chicken nuggets for Vegan Nuggets is an easy way to do that,” she added.

The nuggets are also Vegan Society certified and follow in the footsteps of the chain’s plant-based Whopper and Royale burgers.

