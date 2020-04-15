Burger King’s Rebel Whopper Ads Have Been Axed After Complaints About the Mayonnaise

In case you missed it, Burger King’s Rebel Whopper is made using a 100 per cent plant-based patty, but is cooked on the same grill as the fast food chain’s meat products and is dressed with real mayonnaise. But Burger King royally screwed up by releasing its ads for the Whopper during Veganuary.

The ten complaints the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) received were from people who “understood that the Rebel Whopper was not suitable for vegans, or vegetarians and those with egg allergies because it was cooked alongside meat products and used egg-based mayonnaise,” and were contesting three ads that Burger King ran back in January – or Veganuary, as it will now forever be called. The specific claims referred to are those that said the Rebel Whopper is “100% Whopper No Beef” and a “plant-based burger”.

The egg allergies issue aside, the main point the ASA highlighted were summed up as follows:

“The ASA considered that consumers would understand the claims ‘100% WHOPPER. NO BEEF’ and in particular the claim ‘plant-based burger’ to mean that the burger did not contain any beef or animal products. We considered that the presence of the “Vegetarian Butcher” logo, the green colour palette and the timing of the ad and product release to coincide with ‘Veganuary’ contributed further to the impression that the product was suitable for vegans and vegetarians. However, we understood that although the patty itself was plant-based, it was cooked on the same grill as meat products.

“We also understood that the complete burger contained egg-based mayonnaise. For those reasons the burger as-sold was not suitable for vegans or vegetarians. While we noted ad (b) featured the qualification that it was “cooked alongside meat products” we considered it was not sufficiently prominent to override the overall impression that the burger was suitable for vegetarians and vegans.”

Burger King had responded to the initial complaints by pointing to the small print at the bottom of the ads in question that state it may not be suitable for vegans or vegetarians because it’s cooked alongside the restaurant’s meat products, and that a customer could also just order the burger with no mayonnaise. The only issue there is that if those details need to be communicated outside of an ad, and are reliant on someone in-store checking with the customer to make sure they know what they’re ordering, then the ad hasn’t really succeeded in making itself very clear. The ads have been banished from the world in their current form, and Burger King has been told not to “misleadingly imply that a product was suitable for vegans and vegetarians if it was not.”

We reviewed Burger King’s Rebel Whopper, as well as its American counterpart, the Impossible Whopper, as part of our vegan week feature and it was decidedly average. But then if you’re going to Burger King for a burger, what else are you expecting? [ASA]