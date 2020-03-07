Burglar convicted of killing baby in freedom bid after ‘deathbed admission’

The killer of a 10-month-old baby during a bungled home invasion has seized on an extraordinary ‘deathbed admission’ by his father in a bid to prove his innocence.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that Harley Hicks, who was convicted of the 2012 murder of Zayden Veal-Whitting, is planning to use the admission in a new legal challenge for freedom.

The move has the backing of his mother but the father’s startling claims – which relate to an alibi but cannot be detailed for legal reasons – have split the family.

Harley Hicks was just a teenager when he used a makeshift baton crafted out of copper wire and electrical tape to rain blows upon Zayden in an ice-fuelled frenzy in the early hours of June 15, 2012.

During his 2014 sentence, Supreme Court Justice Stephen Kaye said Hicks had committed an act of ‘unmitigated evil’ for the murder of Zayden while he slept in his cot.

But after almost seven years behind bars, Daily Mail Australia can reveal Hicks is now claiming that he took the blame for others on that awful night.

His mum, Wendy Clark, said she wants to put together a defence case for her son along the lines of the Netflix hit show ‘Making a Murderer’, which tells the story of Steven Avery’s battle to overturn a murder conviction in the United States.

‘I don’t have the money and I don’t know how to do it,’ she said.

Ms Clark said she hoped she could employ the pro bono services of a lawyer who might be able to take on the investigation.

Daily Mail Australia has been told the challenge will centre on the father’s dying admission in July 2018 as well as the use of DNA, which came under scrutiny during his trial.

During his police interviews, Hicks had repeatedly offered to provide DNA.

‘As I said to you in the car, I had nothing to do with that. Absolutely nothing. I — as I said to you, I’m willing to give you my f***ing DNA,’ he told detectives.

Crown Prosecutor Michele Williams SC told the jury Harley’s story was ‘a pack of lies’ designed to throw police off the scent.

It took the jury a full five days to come to their verdict.

The then 21-year-old hung his head in his hands as the jury foreman read out the guilty verdict and he was led away to jail.

Ms Clark claimed police were not interested in the new evidence because they had already caught their man.

‘I’m just entirely frustrated by the whole system,’ Ms Clark said.

During Hicks’ five week Supreme Court trial in Bendigo, the court heard his identical twin Ashley was at home with their father watching a football game before going to his bedroom where he stayed all night phoning and texting his girlfriend.

Ashley dismissed his father’s deathbed admission as ‘not true’.

‘He (Harley) was the one who was committed for the crimes,’ he told Daily Mail Australia.

Daily Mail Australia accepts that Harley Hicks is guilty of the murder of Zayden Veal-Whitting and does not suggest that any other person is guilty of his murder.

The investigating officer, who is now a sergeant based at the police academy, declined to comment when questioned by Daily Mail Australia.

Sgt Harwood is a highly-respected former homicide squad detective who as well as putting away Harley Hicks was pivotal in the prosecution of wife killer Fernando Paulino.

Police sources have said Sgt Harwood has no doubts about the strength of his case against Harley Hicks.

High-profile criminal lawyer George Balot told Daily Mail Australia while possible, Hicks faced a tough road to freedom.

‘A petition of mercy may be his only hope,’ he said.

Now caged among society’s most despised murderers, Hicks tells a different story to the one that played out in court.

Held in a protection unit within the walls of Barwon Prison, he spends his days alongside child killers Arthur Freeman and Robert Farquharson.

‘He doesn’t talk to Farquharson,’ Ms Clark said. ‘I went in there one day and he wouldn’t talk to me until he left … he said ‘He’s evil’.’

Instead, Hicks has made friends with another child killer and spends his days behind bars quietly.

With hours to kill, he writes his family letters and sends them craft work he makes.

‘He’s doing really well in there. He’s keeping his nose clean, he’s not getting into trouble. Staff have told me: ‘He shouldn’t be here’,’ Ms Clark said. ‘I think the majority of staff think he’s innocent.’

Hicks talks to his mum and siblings up to four times a week and enjoys frequent visits with his mum and grandmother.

He enjoys a television in his cell and recently bought his own computer.

Hicks was provided with a jailhouse videolink to speak with his father before he died.

He later paid a written tribute to him where he thanked his father for his genes.

‘When I was a kid, I wanted to be just like you,’ he wrote. ‘You’ll always be my heart and soul.’

While Hicks does his time, the parents of baby Zayden continue to mourn their lost child.

They have already had to endure an appeal by Hicks’ barristers which argued in 2015 the non-parole period he received was manifestly excessive because of his young age and traumatic background.

That appeal was unsuccessful.

When Casey and her partner Mathew Tisell woke that night, they found the doors to their Eaglehawk Rd home wide open, their belongings rifled through.

Panicked, they called the police.

It was only then that they found Zayden lying still beneath the covers in his cot.

She and Mr Tisell attempted CPR on Zayden before paramedics rushed him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

‘I live in a jail in my own mind every day,’ Ms Veal said at the time of sentence.

‘My prison means I don’t sleep, I don’t eat, and I’m constantly sick because of stress … I have minimal answers — but at least I can put a name to what happened to us.’

Zayden’s father James Whitting had welcomed the verdict too.

‘It’s hard to put words to the emotions. We got justice, but this still happened … it doesn’t bring Zayden back and doesn’t take away our pain,’ he said at the time.

‘This is just one phase of our journey done.

‘We didn’t think he would get life, but we are happy he did. If he gets out in 32 years, he won’t be a young man.

‘At least now he can’t do this to anyone else.

‘We are relieved he is not out in the community because we would not like anyone else to go through what we have been through. We have been through hell.’

