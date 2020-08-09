Burglar who hid in £2m home installed Freeview and peed in champagne bottles

A BURGLAR hiding in a basement of a £2million home secretly installed Freeview, a court heard.

Peter Behun, 44, drank champagne then peed in the bottles rather than going to the loo and revealing his bolthole.

He polished silverware and helped himself to food tins, Southwark crown court was told.

Gregor McKinley, prosecuting, said Behun planned to steal silver from the property, being renovated in St John’s Wood, North London.

The judge replied: “Well maybe he was. I don’t know. It’s weird.”

Defender David Kitson said Behun was working with a construction firm but fell out with the manager and lost his job.

Behun, of Sheppey, Kent, admitted burglary.

He got a six-month jail term suspended for two years plus 100 hours of unpaid work.

