Burglars are using a terrifying new method to break into homes, which requires immediate attention.

Burglars are breaking into homes with BLOWTORCHES, according to LOCKSMITHS.

In a recent spate of burglaries, experts have warned that criminals are using the heat to blast doors and snap locks.

After a customer in Manchester had their home broken into, Locksmith Landamp;E is warning that the trend is on the rise.

Before breaking into the house, intruders use a blowtorch to damage the locks and then snap them.

“We do find that Christmas time is absolutely rife for burglaries and people trying to gain access to homes and vans,” company director Elizabeth Johns told the MEN about the trend.

“Blowtorches are used by intruders to remove the handle from around the lock so that they can get a good grip on it and snap it.”

“With standard locks, the door will open as soon as the lock snaps.”

So it’s all about getting in and getting a good grip on that lock.”

She advises homeowners to invest in snap-resistant locks to prevent break-ins.

In addition, Elizabeth debunked the myth that intruders will break a window to gain access to a home.

“A snap-resistant lock will still snap the lock after it’s been snapped, but your door will remain locked,” she explained.

“It means that, while the lock and door will be damaged, the intruders will not have gained access to your home.”

“I believe people do not comprehend until it occurs to them.

“It’s frustrating for us because we say, ‘Look, these locks are required for everyone.’

“As you can see from our customer’s case, it happens, and it happens frequently.”

“Typically, people say that if intruders wanted in, they’d smash a window.’

“But they wouldn’t smash windows because it makes a lot of noise and alerts people,” says the narrator.

“Normally, people who have been burgled come downstairs in the morning to find that it has already happened because the thieves use these methods to make as little noise as possible.”

People should also make sure their locks are the right size for their doors, as this makes it easier to snap them off, according to the company.

Elizabeth also recommends that people make sure their door locks are the right size.

“Many times, people have attempted to install locks on their own,” she continued.

“As a result, you’ll notice a lock that’s too large for the door, causing it to protrude.

“Which is to say…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.