Burkina Faso reports 4 new cases of COVID-19

OUAGADOUGOU, March 14 (Xinhua) — Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Burkina Faso, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to seven, Health Minister Claudine Lougue announced Saturday.

Delivering this message on public television, Lougue said that among the four new cases, three were in contact with the first two cases and one was reported at a gold mine in Hounde in the west of the country.

The one reported at the gold mine is an English geologist who returned from the UK on March 10, according to the minister.

Regarding the health of the couple confirmed as the country’s first two cases, Lougue said, “So far, the couple’s health is stable.”