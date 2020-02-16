Burlesque dancer named Blondie who is accused of grooming a 13-year-old boy flashes her boobs

A burlesque dancer who was accused of grooming a 13-year-old boy and saying she had ‘dibs’ on his virginity has flashed her breasts on a busy city street when confronted by a TV crew.

Bethany Edgecombe, who uses the online persona ‘Blondie,’ admitted to sending the Queensland teenager sexually explicit messages and nude photos on Instagram when approached by A Current Affair this week.

The 20-year-old, who regularly posts provocative photos to her 100,000 followers, initiated conversation via private message after he mentioned her in one of his posts.

When confronted by a TV crew in central Melbourne, the exotic dancer initially laughed at claims she was grooming the boy, but eventually admitted to sending him inappropriate messages.

‘What would you like to say to this boy’s parents?,’ reporter Dan Nolan asked.

‘Thank you, that is my comment,’ she said, and lifted up her crop top to expose her breasts in the middle of a busy road in broad daylight.

While Blondie admitted she sent the boy sexually explicit messages, she claimed she was not serious about meeting up with him.

‘Did I ever see the boy though? Have I ever seen the boy or is it just silly harmless chatting?… That’s how I see it,’ she said.

When asked how many other underage teens she had sent nude photos to, she responded: ‘It actually only was this one boy.’

No charges have been laid against Blondie, but Queensland Police said in a statement investigations were continuing.

Blondie was accused of texting the teenager nude photographs while he was at the movies with his mother.

Text message receipts show Blondie asking the boy to sneak off to the bathroom.

‘Now… Show me what I do to you? Sneak off to the bathroom bad boy. Sneak off and don’t tell your mummy,’ she wrote.

When Nolan showed the speechless 20-year-old screenshots of her correspondence, she claimed the messages are old.

‘You know I was like 18 when I did this,’ she said. ‘It’s like two years ago.’

But it’s alleged the text messages were sent just last year.

One of Blondie’s first messages to the boy asked if he was a virgin, before she said: ‘I call dibs on that virginity’.

‘Hold onto that virginity, I’ll be going past your part of town in a week or two,’ she then sent the boy, accompanied by a kissing face emoji.

The boy responded saying he was ‘keen,’ before the exotic dancer urged the boy to keep their plans a secret.

‘And don’t tell anyone, [I] don’t think you’re even legal,’ she wrote.

Blondie then asked the boy how old he was, to which he responded saying he was 13.

‘I really must be a pedo cause that’s so hot,’ she replied.

As the messages between the pair continued, Blondie – who claims to be a law student – made more references to being a paedophile.

‘Well… I’m officially a pedo,’ she wrote. ‘I did not know you were that young… I should not be perving on you as much as I do. Not gonna stop though.’

In a statement the boy’s mother said Blondie pursued her son despite knowing he was only 13.

‘What kind of a sick individual does that? How dare she try and manipulate any child with her evil perverted ways for her own self-gratification,’ she said.

The boy told A Current Affair he initially enjoyed his conversations with Blondie, before she became ‘pushy’.

‘After a while though she started to act a bit crazy! She was pushy and acting a bit obsessed.

‘She said she wanted to take my virginity but it wasn’t fun anymore, she was acting weird and I’m not that dumb. I don’t date 20-year-olds.’

The boy’s family said they provided all the information to Coomera Police on the Gold Coast last year.

Queensland Police released a statement saying ‘these matters take time to thoroughly investigate, particularly when a forensic examination is required’.

It said the matter is still being investigated.