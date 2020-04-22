Burundi announces recovered patients for 1st time

BUJUMBURA, April 21 (Xinhua) — Burundian government on Tuesday said four COVID-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital. It is the first time the central African country reports recovered cases.

Burundian health minister Thaddee Ndikumana said at a press conference that the four recovered people have been discharged from Prince Louis Rwagasore hospital.

He also said five new cases were found, adding that they were among 198 contacts of the first confirmed cases who were screened from April 18 to 19.

A rapid response team established by the health ministry is identifying other people who could be the contacts with the new cases, he added.

The minister called on residents to remain calm, while abiding by the hygienic measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

So far, Burundi has reported 11 cases, including one death and the four recovered. Enditem