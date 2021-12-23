Burundian survivors are pleased with the findings of a report on the 1972 massacres.

Burundian survivors applaud a report on the massacres of 1972.

According to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, the killings in 1972-73 were genocide.

Survivors of a series of mass killings by the Tutsi-dominated army against the Hutu ethnic group in Burundi from 1972 to 1973 applauded a decision to label the events genocide on Wednesday.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) stated in a progress report presented to parliament earlier this week that the crimes committed during the years in question were committed with genocidal intent.

“This December, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission solemnly declares that

“The genocide against the Bahutu of Burundi was committed in 1972-73,” said Pierre Claver Ndayicariye, president of the TRC.

The report came as a relief to survivors in Burundi, according to the Collective of Survivors and Victims.

The group’s president, Francois-Xavier Nsabimana, told reporters, “We have a feeling of satisfaction, though not total satisfaction.”

“This is just the beginning of revealing the truth, of shedding more light on an event that has been hidden for a long time,” he said.

The 1972 crisis in Burundi began on April 29, 1972, when Hutu insurgents attacked members of the Tutsi elite in power under the presidency of Michel Micombero, a Tutsi, in Rumonge, southern Burundi.

During the subsequent crisis, the Hutus, the country’s majority ethnic group, were subjected to indiscriminate repression.

According to Ndayicariye, at least 692 mass graves have been identified, and human remains from 19,897 victims have been recovered from the 190 that have already been opened.

The TRC based its findings on its investigations into “serious, massive, and systematic human rights violations.”

According to Ndayicariye, the commission has contacted 955 witnesses ranging in age from 60 to 94, representing all ethnic groups and categories.

According to the investigations, the state’s institutions, from the presidency to local administrations, the judiciary, and the army, all participated in and contributed to the arrests and assassinations of Hutu ethnic group members.

Ndayicariye, on the other hand, claims that there were subsequent crimes against humanity, including the deaths of some Tutsi ethnic members.

Burundi’s parliament ratified the commission’s findings and demanded that the government declare the crimes against the Hutus genocide.