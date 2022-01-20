Bury South has been left with a Tory in disguise as a result of Christian Wakeford’s defection, which should trigger a by-election.

Wakeford has been a lifelong Conservative who served as a Conservative councillor before becoming an MP, and he stated yesterday that his political views have not changed, only his political party.

At yesterday’s PMQs, the defection of Conservative MP Christian Wakeford to Labour provided perfect parliamentary theatre.

It didn’t matter that no one had heard of the MP for Bury South before; what mattered was that a Conservative MP had crossed the floor to join Labour.

It added to the pressure on an already beleaguered Prime Minister, as his own MPs deserted him like rats abandoning a sinking ship, and made Keir Starmer look like a prime minister-in-waiting, smugly taunting Boris Johnson, “Bury South is now a Labour seat, Prime Minister.”

The people of Bury South, who narrowly voted for Christian Wakeford as a Conservative MP in 2019 with a wafer-thin majority of 402, were the ones who didn’t get a say in this new arrangement.

Wakeford was elected on a Conservative platform and declared yesterday: “I was elected a moderate and a centrist, and I’m still a moderate and a centrist, I just wear a different rosette.”

“Commiserations to the children of Bury South living in poverty who still have an MP who voted against them having enough food to eat despite the fact he wears a little red badge now,” said the local foodbank, which is run by Manchester City FC supporters.

Wakeford is said to have called the Labour Party “a bunch of c**ts” for opposing Universal Credit cuts last year, while also telling parliament that “the modern Labour Party [is]more concerned with stopping the deportation of foreign criminals than keeping our streets safe.”

“He, and anyone else who wants to build a new Britain built on decency, security, prosperity, and respect, is welcome in my Labour party,” Keir Starmer said on Wednesday.

Many Labour Party members disagree.

According to Newsnight’s Lewis Goodall, party members in Bury South aren’t overly enthusiastic.

The local party’s youth officer has already expressed his displeasure and called for a by-election.

Another group has been left out of Westminster’s musical chairs: Labour members who choose their own candidate to represent them.

It will have to wait and see.

