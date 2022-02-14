Buses from Glasgow City Sightseeing are on the lookout for friendly bus drivers who know the city’s lingo.

City Sightseeing Glasgow is looking for drivers who can show our visitors a good time ahead of a busy spring and summer season.

To find Glasgow’s most professional and friendly bus drivers, a Glasgow open top tour bus ripped up its recruitment checklist.

The Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, the Riverside Transport Museum, the Tall Ship, the Clydeside Distillery, and many popular eateries, music venues, and shops are all served by City Sightseeing Glasgow’s open top bus tour, which runs daily and serves Glasgow’s main attractions.

Part-time and full-time seasonal bus drivers are being sought for what is expected to be the busiest spring and summer in the team’s history.

The job description for the position would normally call for professional, friendly drivers with extensive local and vehicle knowledge, but they’ve had a little fun with their advertising campaign.

The bosses are looking for “pure, dead brilliant” bus drivers who “enjoy driving a belter of a big red open top bus.”

Those interested should also be able to distinguish between a ‘Glasgow Kiss’ and a ‘winch,’ as well as their ‘lumber’ from their Tinder.

City Sightseeing team members serve as models for a variety of promotional materials, including bus rear advertising, in the campaign, which will be promoted throughout the city and online.

“It’s been a tough couple of years, so we decided to throw caution to the wind and have a bit of fun with the team when creating our recruitment campaign,” said James Gallagher, City Sightseeing Glasgow supervisor.

“Our City Sightseeing Glasgow drivers are professional and friendly, and they, along with our guides, are ambassadors for our wonderful city; it is our job to keep up with what’s going on in the city and to show visitors around Glasgow.”

“It’s not just about driving a bus; it’s about making visitors’ time in Glasgow enjoyable, which includes not only serving our main attractions but also having a good knowledge of the city and a sense of humour.”

“We don’t have a castle like our friends to the east, but that’s fine,” said Colin MacKay, lead driver at Glasgow City Sightseeing Glasgow.

We have incredible history, architecture, and a vibrant music scene, not to mention our welcoming people who go out of their way to show visitors around.

