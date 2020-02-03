Bushfire hit students in SA to get help

Students impacted by the recent bushfires across South Australia will get counselling and a backpack of supplies as they head back to school next week.

The South Australian government has announced a package of measures including waiving of school fees for 2020 for any families affected by the fires.

“Many families in the Adelaide Hills and on Kangaroo Island have lost everything in the recent bushfires and with school going back next week, these backpacks will mean children have what they need to start the school year,” Human Services Minister Michelle Lensink.