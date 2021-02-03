Bushfire in Australia’s Perth destroys 59 homes

SYDNEY, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — An out-of-control bushfire in Australia’s west coast city of Perth has destroyed at least 59 homes, local authorities confirmed Tuesday.

There has been no loss of life and six firefighters sustained minor injuries.

Commissioner of the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) of the state of Western Australia Darren Klemm told reporters Tuesday that the number of homes lost in the blaze was likely to grow as damage assessments continued.

“This will be devastating news for the owners and occupiers of these homes, and our thoughts are with them,” Klemm said.

“The rapid damage assessment team will continue … There is a likelihood that the number of homes lost will increase once that work has been completed.”

The blaze in Perth’s northeastern suburbs has ripped through more than 8,000 hectares so far. An emergency warning is still in place for parts of the shires of Mundaring, Chittering and Northam, and the city of Swan.

More than 200 firefighters and aerial crews are battling the blaze and a large aerial tanker from the state of New South Wales (NSW) will soon join the battle.

Klemm said the fire was not contained or controlled and the conditions were still challenging.

“We are still in really difficult conditions. There is a lot of work to be done on the fire to make it safe and we are a long way from that point,” he said.

“The main task for today is to try to keep the fire within the boundary that we had this morning.”

Meanwhile, Klemm warned people not to return to the area under emergency warning.

“People living within the emergency warning area cannot return home – it’s too dangerous,” he said.

“You’ll be risking not only your own life but the lives of emergency services personnel who may have to assist you.” Enditem