Bushfire relief music concert featuring Australian rappers is cancelled over public safety fears

A bushfire relief charity concert featuring notorious Australian rap groups has been cancelled after garnering attention from the anti-gang task force.

Strike Force Raptor officers held concerns for public safety at the Ausrap fundraiser, which vowed to donate all profits to the National Bushfire Disaster Appeal.

The February 28 gig was set to feature ‘drill’ music, a genre defined by dark, violent, nihilistic lyrical content.

Some of the featured artists, including 21 District, allegedly have connections to rival groups accused of criminal gang activity, prompting attention from police.

Police have cited the group’s lyrics for a reason behind the safety concerns, arguing their music incites violence between rival gangs.

21 District rapper A1, whose group represent Sydney’s inner west, denied their lyrics promote violence, and said their songs tell a story of their lives as young Polynesian men.

‘We rap about our truths. If we were to write a book or whatever about what we’ve been through, I’m pretty sure police wouldn’t go out of their way to stop the book from getting out,’ AI told Nine News.

‘This is all for a good cause. We’re trying to help the best way we can and that’s through our music. We have a platform and we’re trying to use it in a positive way to help out those affected by the bushfires, but the police don’t see that.’

Managers at Sydney’s Potts Point Hotel, where the gig was set to be held, are equally as frustrated by the police’s decision to call off the fundraiser.

However New South Wales Police refuted claims they forced the pub into cancelling the event.

‘While police provide safety and security advice to venues, promoters, and other stakeholders ahead of major events, the decision as to whether or not an event will proceed lies with the relevant venue and the event promoter.’

A1 compared his group’s plight to that of US hip hop group NWA, who were targeted by authorities in the late 1980s over their controversial song ‘F**k the Police’.

He said all ‘street rappers’ are being affected by the shake down, and claimed police stand in their way of achieving their dreams of being recording artists.