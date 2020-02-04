Bushfires destroy 17 homes as affected NSW communities brace for storms, flooding and landslides 

More homes have been lost in New South Wales in raging bushfires as devastated communities brace for more wild weather.

The NSW Rural Fire Service confirmed 17 homes were lost in the state’s south-east on the weekend with 12 homes destroyed in the Snowy Monaro region and another five in the Bega Valley.

The figure doesn’t include the dozens of outbuildings lost in both regions, where temperatures soared into the 40s on Saturday.

Ar least five businesses or industrial complexes were also destroyed in the Snowy Monaro.

The five homes lost in the Bega Valley on Saturday takes the tally to more than 400 lost in the last 35 days, according to mayor Kristy McBain.

Almost 2,500 NSW homes have been destroyed to date this bushfire season while 25 people have lost their lives.

As firefighters welcome the easing conditions, residents have been urged wild weather conditions are on the way, including heavy rain, flash flooding and landslides.

‘While fire conditions in many areas have been better today people, particularly in southern NSW and ACT should remain vigilant with wind changes this afternoon & tonight,’ Bureau of Meteorology NSW tweeted on Tuesday.

Rain is expected on fire grounds across NSW into early next week, including the NSW north coast, which was devastated by fires in November.

Severe weather warnings could be issued on Thursday and Friday for flash flooding in the north coast and mid-north coast regions.

‘Many of the fires that we had earlier in September and October in northern NSW will see this widespread rainfall,’ BOM forecaster Dean Narramore told the ABC.

‘And it looks like even many of the ongoing fires to the west of Sydney and down towards the south coast and into East Gippsland will also get some of this rainfall.

‘It’s definitely looking like all fire zones will at least get some rainfall in the coming weeks.’

Residents in fire-affected regions are also warned to be aware of possible of landslips due to a lack of vegetation on fire grounds.

The state’s north-west has already copped a drenching this week with a minor flood warning issued for the Paroo River, which will likely to peak near 1.80 metres around Wednesday with minor flooding at Willara Crossing.

More than 11,000 fires have scorched 5.5 million hectares across NSW since July, which is equivalent to 6.2 per cent of NSW’s landmass, according to the RFS.

More than 1,500 firefighters were still on fire grounds on Tuesday to contain a number of large fires.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 62 bush and grass fires burning in NSW, with 29 uncontained.

‘Easing conditions across the state overnight has seen all fires now back at the advice alert level,’ the RFS tweeted.

‘Crews will make the most of cooler temperatures and more favourable conditions today to work on containment on a number of large fires.’