Business group leaders urge Americans not to overreact to COVID-19 epidemic

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Xinhua) — Leaders of several influential U.S. business groups on Wednesday urged American businesses and consumers not to overreact to or panic about the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic.

“There is a continuing concern about the global spread of the coronavirus and its impact on both public health and the economy,” Tom Donohue, chief executive officer of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said here at a press conference along with CEOs and representatives from travel, aviation and retail industries.

“While these concerns are certainly understandable, our response has to be grounded in facts, not driven by fear,” Donohue said, adding businesses, working together with government, should help “instill confidence and calm.”

“What we are telling our members, that’s critical, is the same advice we are following ourselves: be prudent, be prepared, and don’t overreact,” he said.

U.S. Travel Association CEO Roger Dow said at the press conference that the risk to travel in the United States is low and people should continue with their upcoming travel plans with proper health practices in place.

Stephanie Martz, chief administrative officer and general counsel of the National Retail Federation (NRF), told reporters that the NRF is regularly convening retail industry leaders to share information and best practices around COVID-19, as well as engaging with customers and communities.

“We don’t think that this situation is going to pose any lasting long-term negative effect on our industry or other industries,” she said.

“Now is the time to listen to experts, to stay informed, and to take reasonable measures to prepare. Now is not the time to overreact or panic,” Donohue said, adding fear and panic would undermine the ability to contain the virus and minimize disruptions to daily life.

“Americans should continue to monitor the situation, but feel confident as they go about their daily lives, head to work, conduct meetings, or drop their children off at school,” he said.

These remarks from business group leaders came as U.S. health authorities reported more than 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a death toll of 11 in the country.