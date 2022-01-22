Business groups warn that rising energy prices will have a “significant and far-reaching impact” on the UK economy.

Experts have warned that the ongoing energy crisis will have a significant impact on the UK economy as it recovers from the Covid-19 disaster.

Five major business groups have urged the government to intervene in the fight against rising energy prices in order to avoid a “significant and far-reaching” economic blow to the UK.

Rising bills, according to the group, will stymie economic recovery from Covid-19, as both individuals and businesses will be financially strained.

The energy price cap, which limits how much companies can charge for gas and electricity, is set to rise by up to 50% when regulator Ofgem reviews it on 7 February, with the increase taking effect at the beginning of April, costing the average household nearly £2,000 per year.

Leaders from the British Chambers of Commerce, the Confederation of British Industry, the Federation of Small Businesses, the Institute of Directors, and Make UK signed a letter to Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, urging him to act quickly.

“Left unaddressed, spiraling domestic and business bills will act as a brake on the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, limiting consumer spending power and company investment,” the letter stated.

“We’re writing to ask you to take immediate and decisive action to assist consumers with spiraling bills and to assist businesses in managing inflated costs in the medium term.”

“By doing so, the Government can create the conditions for a more resilient and competitive energy system to support the UK’s net-zero transition in the years ahead.”

When the energy price cap rises in April, the group predicts that another two million people will be forced into fuel poverty.

According to them, the increased cap will raise inflation by one to two percentage points, which is currently at a 30-year high of 5.4 percent.

According to the letter, this could rise even more as small and medium businesses are forced to pass on the extra cost of their own energy bills to their customers.

“This is a medium-term crisis, not a seasonal one,” it continued.

“By acting now, the government and businesses can mitigate the economic effects of sustained high wholesale energy prices.

“Failure to do so could result in years of higher bills, higher inflation, and higher business costs.”

