Busy 24 hours in transfer market for Liveprool

LONDON, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Liverpool completed the signing of Schalke 04 central defender Ozan Kabak on a six-month loan with an option to buy on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Turkish international has had a medical in Germany and will travel to England in the coming hours in a deal which could be worth up to 26 million pounds (around 35 million U.S. dollars) if Liverpool make the deal permanent in the summer.

It is the second signing Liverpool has made after bringing in defender Ben Davis from Championship club Preston North End on Monday for a fee of around 1.6 million pounds.

The two new arrivals will provide cover for Liverpool’s injury hit defense, which was further weakened by the news that central defender Joel Matip will miss the rest of the season with an ankle ligament injury he picked up playing against Tottenham last Thursday.

Liverpool coach Juegen Klopp said he was delighted to have signed Kabak, “he came very young to Germany and everybody was clear he was a massive talent. He is only 20 now… He is at Schalke and unfortunately, they are in a bad position in the moment. For him, I think it’s a really good moment to make the move because, like each player in the world, you need a stable team around you and that’s what we can deliver.”

“He’s really a big, big talent and we are really looking forward to working with him,” said the coach.

Monday saw one departure from Anfield with Japanese winger Takumi Minamino joining Southampton on a six-month loan. Enditem