Butler leads No. 1 Baylor to record 23rd straight W

Jared Butler scored 22 points to lead No. 1 Baylor to a 65-54 road win over Oklahoma in Norman on Tuesday night.

Baylor’s 23rd consecutive win broke the record for longest winning streak by a Big 12 team, set by Kansas in 1996-97.

The Bears (24-1, 13-0) dropped their second game of the season to Washington before starting the current streak.

The win sets up a Saturday showdown at home against No. 3 Kansas and maintains the Bears’ one-game lead over the Jayhawks at the top of the conference.

Butler came up big during a 13-2 run midway through the second half that gave Baylor control of the game for good at 52-40 with 8:21 to play.

The Bears led by as many as 13 points in the first half but the Sooners fought back, getting nine consecutive points just before half to eventually trail by six at the break, 30-24.

The Sooner cut the lead to one with just under 13 minutes remaining then got the ball back with a chance to take the lead but Kristian Doolittle’s 3-pointer rolled around the rim before bouncing free, and Baylor settled in for the Butler-led run.

During the run, Butler had five points, two assists, a steal and a rebound.

The Bears did it without MaCio Teague, their second-leading scorer. Teague missed his second consecutive game with an injury to his right wrist.

Butler hit five 3-pointers while Mark Vital added 10 points for Baylor, going 5 of 7 from the floor. Freddie Gillespie led the Bears with 10 rebounds.

The loss was the second consecutive and third in five games for the Sooners (16-10, 6-7).

Doolittle led Oklahoma with 18 points, but was just 5 of 14 from the floor. He also had 10 rebounds.

The Sooners’ three leading scorers going into the night — Doolittle, Brady Manek and Austin Reaves — were a combined 10 of 30 from the floor and 2 for 12 from behind the 3-point line.

–Field Level Media