Butler scores 22, helps No. 1 Baylor beat Oklahoma 65-54

NORMAN, Okla. – Oklahoma seemingly had a chance before Jared Butler snuffed out the Sooners’ upset hopes.

The sophomore guard scored 11 of his 22 points during a crucial five-minute stretch in the second half, and No. 1 Baylor beat Oklahoma 65-54 on Tuesday night for its Big 12-record 23rd consecutive win.

“I get the confidence from Coach and my teammates,” Butler said. “When they call my name, it´s my job to make the right play. Everybody on our team has a role, and I think I play my role pretty well.”

The Bears’ win streak broke a tie with Kansas, which claimed 22 straight victories during the 1996-97 season.

“The amazing part of the streak is we´ve had different players step up each night,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “Nobody can be on for 23 straight nights.”

Many of the Bears’ wins have been close calls, including a 61-57 win over Oklahoma on Jan. 20. The Bears don’t care how the victories look.

“When you’re No. 1 in the country, it´s tough,” Butler said. “Everyone is coming at you. We stay tough-minded.”

Mark Vital had 10 points and Freddie Gillespie grabbed 10 rebounds for Baylor (24-1, 13-0 Big 12). Bears guard MaCio Teague, the team’s leading scorer in Big 12 play, sat out for the second straight game with a wrist injury.

Kristian Doolittle had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma (16-10, 6-7), which hosted a No. 1 team for the first time in 23 years. The Sooners entered 11-1 at home.

Brady Manek, Oklahoma´s leading scorer this season with 15.6 points per game, struggled to get open and finished with 10 points on 4-for-11 shooting.

“We tried to make it as difficult as we could for him,” Drew said. “He got a few good looks early but we were happy those didn´t go in.”

Oklahoma opened with a 10-5 lead, but Baylor’s tough defense smothered the Sooners for most of the first half. The Bears took a 28-19 lead before Manek connected on a 3-pointer and an alley-oop dunk to trim the deficit to four. Baylor led 30-24 at halftime.

Oklahoma trailed 39-38 and could have taken the lead, but Doolittle missed a 3-pointer that was a bit rushed. Baylor responded by scoring six straight to go up 45-38.

“Baylor is good – really, really good,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. “I thought when we got it back to one, we were there. We had some empty possessions that we couldn´t get over the hump. When we needed a bucket, we didn´t get it. A lot was because (of) Baylor´s aggressiveness on the defensive end.”

A deep 3 by Butler put the Bears ahead 55-44 with about six minutes remaining.

“I was really pleased how our guys responded in the second half,” Drew said. “When the crowd really got into it, we didn´t panic. Guys continued to operate the offense. I was just following the plays Jared was calling.”

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears were again unspectacular, but effective. They made just enough shots, won the rebounding battle and committed only eight turnovers.

Oklahoma: The Sooners have lost back-to-back games, to current No. 3 Kansas and No. 1 Baylor. Overall, though, Oklahoma has been strong lately.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Bears put themselves in position to properly defend their No. 1 ranking Saturday against No. 3 Kansas. The Sooners might have garnered some attention from voters if they had won, especially given their recent win over West Virginia.

STAT LINES

Baylor made the same number of shots – 13 for 31 – in both halves. The 41.9% clip was good enough because the Bears held the Sooners to 36.5% shooting.

REAVES’ CRAMPS

Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves had cramps in the second half and played just 6:32. He went scoreless after the break and didn’t take a shot. For the season, he is Oklahoma’s No. 3 scorer at 14.1 points per game.

“He tried a few possessions, but it wasn´t going to happen,” Kruger said.

UP NEXT

Baylor hosts Kansas on Saturday.

Oklahoma visits Oklahoma State on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25