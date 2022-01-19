Butlin’s is looking for family ‘Funbassadors’ to sample resorts and earn £1,000 in the process.

Butlin’s is looking for family ‘Funbassadors’ who will be paid £1,000 to try out resorts.

Three all-expense-paid vacations across the company’s resort portfolio, as well as a cash prize, are among the perks of the job.

Butlin’s is looking for its first ‘Funbassadors,’ who will sample facilities and report back to management.

Three all-expenses-paid vacations across the company’s resort portfolio, as well as a cash prize of £1,000.

New recruits will have a long list of responsibilities, including sampling the massive splashworld swimming pools, providing feedback on funfair activities, and sitting front row at some of Butlin’s most popular live shows, which feature top talent such as Diversity, Fleur East, and Stephen Mulhern.

Following recent research, Butlin’s identified the need for the Funbassadors role, which revealed that the average child aged 6-13 wants twice the amount of quality time with their parents.

“During the day-to-day, we quite easily slip into routines and forget to make space for that quality family time together,” said psychologist Emma Kenny.

A break away, whether it’s for the week or the weekend, is a great way to unwind and engage in fun activities with your children, and Butlin’s is the perfect place to do so.

“According to the findings, two-thirds of children say their parents are preoccupied with work, with 30% saying they are constantly distracted by their phones.”

A trip to Butlin’s is the ideal antidote for reuniting the family.”

“Butlin’s prides itself on being the home of entertainment, with great value breaks that are perfect for the whole family,” Mike Godolphin, entertainment director at the park operator, added.

“We’re ecstatic to have our Funbassadors join our ranks.

They’ll have a blast experiencing all of our resorts’ endless family-friendly fun while being compensated!”

The competition has begun and will end on January 31.

Visit www.butlins.comfunbassadors to enter.

Butlin’s offers fantastic savings on all family breaks starting at £69, and its current offer includes low deposits starting at just £10 per person and additional discounts on selected breaks.

Visit InYourArea for more news from your neighborhood.