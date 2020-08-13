‘Butterfly’ nebula glides across a starry sky in beautiful new video

A mesmerizing new image shows a “space butterfly” appearing to soar against a background of stars.

The nebula , or cloud of gas, is more officially known as NGC 2899; it shows in intricate detail thanks to new observations from the European Southern Observatory’s (ESO) Very Large Telescope in Chile.

“This object has never before been imaged in such striking detail, with even the faint outer edges of the planetary nebula glowing over the background stars,” ESO said in a statement .

The term “planetary nebula” is a holdover from early telescopic astronomy, when the first such objects observed were compared to the planet Uranus . Scientists now know that planetary nebulas aren’t planetary at all and occur when a dying star sloughs off its outer layers of gas, which spread into space.

The gas glows in the light of the slowly fading star, in this case reaching temperatures of more than 18,000 degrees Fahrenheit (10,000 degrees Celsius). In the new image, hydrogen gas is shown in red and oxygen in blue.

NGC 2899 is somewhere between 3,000 and 6,500 light-years away from Earth in the constellation Vela, or the Sails. Embedded in the gas are two central stars in an unusual arrangement, according to ESO. The second star in the pair interferes with the gas flung out by the first, creating the symmetry on display in the image, which is only found in between 10% and 20% of planetary nebulas , according to the statement.