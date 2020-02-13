Buttigieg projected to win most delegates from Iowa Democratic caucuses — state party

MANCHESTER, the United States, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Pete Buttigieg, former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is projected to win the most delegates from Iowa Democratic caucuses that took place nearly a week ago, according the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP).

Updated results released by the IDP on Sunday showed Buttigieg pocketed 26.2 percent of state delegate equivalents in the first nominating contest for the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, compared with 26.1 percent for U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.

Buttigieg, according to the results, will win 14 of Iowa’s 41 pledged delegates to the Democratic National Convention this summer in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, while Sanders will get 12 delegates.

Senator Elizabeth Warren will receive eight delegates, former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, who’s leading national polls, will get six, and Senator Amy Klobuchar will take a single delegate.

The estimate came after the IDP completed a review of 95 precincts.

Major U.S. media outlets have yet to declare an official winner from the Iowa Democratic caucuses due to the confusion resulting from the vote-reporting process. Campaigns also have until Monday noon to request either a full recanvass or recount.

Meanwhile, Democratic presidential hopefuls are making their final push to appeal to New Hampshire voters ahead of the northeastern state’s primary on Tuesday by having interviews, making speeches, and holding rallies.

Steve Young, a New Hampshire resident who has retired for years, told Xinhua after a Buttigieg rally in Londonderry, a town in western Rockingham County, New Hampshirethat, he hasn’t made up his mind on who will get his vote on Tuesday.

Young said Buttigieg, 38, was articulate in remarks but he’s concerned about the former South Bend mayor’s relative lack of political experiences.

According to a tracking poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire for CNN, Sanders is leading in the Granite State with 28 percent support, closely followed by Buttigieg with 21 percent.

Biden lands 12 percent, Warren 9 percent, Klobuchar 6 percent, U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard 5 percent and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang 4 percent, the poll showed.

Sitting President Donald Trump, who will also travel to New Hampshire on Monday for a rally in Manchester, is expected to comfortably win the Republican primary in the state on Tuesday.