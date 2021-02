Horse riders compete for a goat during a Buzkashi match in Quetta, Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province, on Feb. 12, 2021. Buzkashi, meaning “goat grabbing”, is a traditional game, in which skilled horse riders of rival teams compete to take the slaughtered goat or calf and throw it in a circle fixed on the Buzkashi ground. (Photo by Irfan/Xinhua)