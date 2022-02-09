By 2021, a Turkish charity will have built 100 structures around the world.

In several countries, the Humanitarian Relief Foundation built mosques, schools, shelters, vocational centers, and health facilities.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

In 2021, a Turkish charity built 100 buildings in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Last year, the Istanbul-based Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) built 35 mosques, 10 holy Quran schools, 16 schools, 31 shelter homes, two vocational training centers, and three health centers, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The IHH also renovated 24 buildings built in previous years, as well as inspecting and repairing 600 water wells and 75 additional structures.

According to the statement, these projects were carried out in Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Palestine (Gaza), Iraq, Liberia, Lebanon, Mali, Nepal, Niger, Thailand, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Sudan, and Syria.

It added that work on 51 projects in 16 countries is currently underway, as well as briquette house projects in various parts of Syria.

*Ali Murat Alhas is the author of this piece.