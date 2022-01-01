‘The modular and prefabricated construction sector will be thriving by 2022,’ says the report.

‘The modular and prefabricated construction sector will be booming by 2022.’

‘The modular and prefabricated construction industry will be booming by 2022,’ says the report.

According to a member of the executive committee, Dorce, a Turkish construction company, has risen to the top of the global emergency settlements market.

TURKEY, ISTANBUL

According to a member of the Turkish construction firm Dorce’s executive committee, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and negative developments around the world, the modular and prefabricated construction market grew in 2021.

According to Murat Kayaalp, the sector will continue to improve in 2022 if it adheres to a sustainability vision that is in line with the EU Green Agreement.

He warned that the world is approaching a point of no return due to rising population and unplanned resource use, and that drought and dwindling fertile lands have triggered mass migrations.

“Countries that recognized the situation’s reality rolled up their sleeves and took the first big step.”

“By 2050, this process will have resulted in a significant reduction in global carbon emissions, and this transformation will benefit all business fields,” he stated.

According to Kayaalp, Dorce demonstrated its commitment to the process by attending the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

He recalled that the COP26 summit brought all parties together to speed up implementation of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change’s goals, declaring 2022 as a leap year of action.

Apart from climate-driven migration, regional crises have triggered mass displacements around the world in recent years, according to Kayaalp, and all states will need to provide high-strength, affordable housing and facilities that can be dismantled and relocated quickly.

Dorce is one of the world’s leading emergency settlement companies, according to him, and the company is working to meet the needs of over 100,000 people in Turkiye’s modular prefabricated integrated living spaces.

According to Kayaalp, traditional construction methods are rapidly changing as new generation, innovative, and green materials are being integrated into almost every sector.

According to him, steel is an important material because it is the only building material that can be recycled multiple times without losing its strength.

“As a result, we can confidently state that nearly all of the materials used in the buildings of our facility are recyclable.”

