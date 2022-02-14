By 2024, the world could have its first legally binding global treaty on reducing plastic pollution.

By 2024, the world could have its first legally binding global treaty to combat plastic pollution.

Insiders believe the treaty will be the most significant development on the global environmental agenda since the Paris Accord was signed in 2015.

According to plans to be discussed by UN member states at key talks later this month, the world’s first global, legally binding treaty to combat plastic pollution could come into force in just two years.

In a fortnight, nations will gather in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, for talks aimed at kicking off formal negotiations for a treaty to limit the manufacture and use of a variety of plastics.

Nations would be required to develop national action plans to eliminate as much plastic use as possible from their economies, according to plans drawn up by Rwanda and Peru.

Manufacturers and consumers may be forced to redesign products and packaging around the world, with consumers being required to use refillable containers and carry reusable bags while shopping.

On Friday, the United States endorsed the proposal.

Officials hope that a draft treaty will be ready for adoption by 2024 if everything goes according to plan.

“Plastics are addictive,” said Juliet Kabera, director general of the Rwanda Environment Management Authority, which is coordinating the Rwanda-Peru draft proposal.

She told me that the “consume and dump lifestyle” is becoming more common even in developing countries, with discarded plastic washing up as pollution in rivers and oceans.

She argued that the only way to address this global problem is through a global treaty.

“Pollution does not stop at country borders,” she said.

“We’re dealing with the same issue.”

Plastic pollution is “drowning” the world, according to the UN Environment Programme, which is hosting the talks.

Every minute, one million plastic drinking bottles are purchased worldwide, and five trillion single-use plastic bags are used annually.

Around 40% of all plastic manufactured is intended to be used once and then discarded.

“This treaty was needed yesterday,” Ms Kabera said.

Plastic pollution appears to have infiltrated every corner of the globe, while people and animals eat and breathe, according to a growing body of scientific evidence.

