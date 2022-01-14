By late summer, traffic will be using the new Susquehanna River bridge, which is nearly a mile long.

By late summer, traffic will be using a new, nearly mile-long bridge over the Susquehanna River, according to PennDOT.

SHAMOKIN DAM — A new, nearly mile-long bridge over the Susquehanna River will open to traffic in late summer, and bids for the first construction on the southern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway are expected to be opened in April.

According to PennDOT plans engineer Matt Beck, the estimated cost of the 12.4-mile thruway in Snyder, Union, and Northumberland counties has risen (dollar)35 million to approximately (dollar)900 million, owing to inflation.

He assured members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce’s transportation committee that all of the funding is in place.

Through Hummels Wharf and Shamokin Dam, the CSVT will provide an alternative to heavily commercialized state Route 1115.

According to Ted F Deptula, a PennDOT assistant construction engineer, the northern section, which runs between a state Route 15 interchange south of Winfield and the Route 405 intersection with state Route 147 near Montandon, will be completed by late fall.

The 4,545-foot West Branch Susquehanna Bridge will open in late summer, but motorists will encounter a one-mile stretch of two-lane Route 147 highway on the Northumberland County side, according to him.

He predicted that this situation would persist until the two northbound lanes were completed.

At that point, State Route 147 will serve as the thruway’s southbound lanes.

Except for the final layer of blacktop and the installation of highway signs and lights, the rest of the northern section is nearly complete, according to Deptula.

Last year, construction vehicles used the (dollar)155 million bridge, which was completed in December 2020.

The good weather this fall allowed Deptula to continue installing guide rails and foundations for signs and lights.

PennDOT believes it has a good handle on wind conditions on the bridge, which is nearly 200 feet above the river in some places, according to Beck.

Truckers will be advised to use the passing lane or slow down if the wind reaches certain speeds, according to signs planned, he said.

He expects earthmoving to begin in the fall if bids for the southern section are opened in April.

The section between the Route 15 interchange and Winfield is still in the final design stages…

