By next year, Moderna hopes to have a COVID-19 and flu booster shot on the market.

By next year, Moderna hopes to have a COVID-19 and flu booster vaccine available.

Moderna is working on a single booster shot that will protect people from COVID-19 as well as the flu.

The combined COVID and flu booster is intended to save people time and money by avoiding the need to get a second vaccine on top of the ones that are already strongly recommended, as well as alleviate concerns about getting separate flu and COVID shots.

“Our goal is to be able to have a single annual booster so that we don’t have compliance issues where people don’t want to get two to three shots a winter,” said Stephane Bancel, the company’s CEO, at the World Economic Forum’s virtual Davos Agenda conference.

“Earlier in January, Moderna’s CEO said people may need a fourth shot in the fall of 2022 as the efficacy of boosters against COVID-19 was likely to decline over the next few months,” according to Reuters. However, “Top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said there was no evidence that repeat booster doses would overwhelm the immune system,” and that the goal of a vaccine should be to have a booster that prompts a response against multiple variants.”

The next-generation hybrid booster won’t be available until at least the fall of 2023, and only in a few countries.

Last year’s flu season was at an all-time low, thanks to stay-at-home orders, business closures, and mask mandates.

This year, the number of cases has risen again.

