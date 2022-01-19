By opposing sensible protest laws, Labour has chosen to support vandals and thugs.

By opposing sensible protest laws, Labour has chosen to back vandals and thugs.

Labour is not on the side of the hardworking people.

Insulate ­Britain and Extinction Rebellion’s crusties were dancing with joy after Keir Starmer’s unelected peers inflicted defeats on the Government.

Left-wing Lords voted down one by one sensible new measures to help prevent eco-fanatics from blocking roads and stopping trains, causing hardship and misery for those who have jobs.

No way! No way! No way! No way! No way! No way! No way! No way! No way!

No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no

What a bilge of overblown bilge.

Labour has chosen to back vandals and thugs against the law-abiding majority, according to Home Secretary Priti Patel.

These laws must be pushed through by the Conservatives.

And the United Kingdom must be cautious.

Jurors are pardoning arrogant statue-wreckers and sociopathic eco-cultists based on sympathy rather than the law.

And a pretend Labour government believes that woke extremists’ right to cause havoc trumps everyone else’s right to live their lives freely.

That route is available to us.

It leads to disaster.

With pay falling behind inflation, the Tories will gain very little credit from yesterday’s overwhelmingly positive economic news.

It’s fantastic that employment is booming, unemployment is nearly back to pre-Covid levels, and the feared layoff tsunami never materialized.

Wages increasing by 4.2 percent should also be good news.

Except for the fact that inflation is at 5.1%.

Every one of us is becoming poorer.

You might think this is the worst time to slap a tax hike on workers, and you’d be correct.

But that’s what’s in store for April, along with massive increases in many energy bills.

The government may believe that things can’t get any worse than Partygate.

They haven’t seen anything yet unless there is an immediate plan to reduce the cost of living.

The BBC is now issuing dire warnings about the savage cuts it will have to make to popular channels, with tedious predictability.

And that’s with the license fee frozen for two years, not to mention if it’s later replaced with a subscription model.

Of course, the BBC won’t be able to save enough money anywhere else.

Not with all those opulent salaries, its infamous overstaffing, or its vast overreach, which includes local news.

Tim Davie, the boss, will undoubtedly brandish his axe at Strictly or David Attenborough in the not-too-distant future.

If the Conservatives are serious about reinventing the BBC, only time will tell.

But it’s past time to call its bluff.