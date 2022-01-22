By sending troops and weapons to Ukraine, the UK is ‘leading the charge’ in preventing Russia from invading.

According to my sources, the UK has sent 30 troops and 2,000 anti-tank missile launchers to Ukraine to train Ukrainian forces.

According to a Chatham House expert on Russian power projection, Britain is “leading” by supporting Ukraine in a way that makes it harder for Russia to act.

The troops appear to have been sent for training, not combat, according to Keir Giles of the international affairs think-tank Chatham House.

“Sending 30 instructors when they’re facing 100,000 Russians isn’t an augmentation of Ukrainian military capability,” he told me.

Mr Giles, on the other hand, called the Defence Secretary’s public declaration that there would be no military involvement a “basic mistake” that was “counterproductive,” because it “will give Russia more confidence because a whole range of those worst-case scenarios of how things might go are suddenly ruled out.”

It comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a new attempt to de-escalate tensions over Ukraine between Western countries and Russia.

Russia wants legally binding assurances that Nato will not admit Ukraine as a member and that Nato forces will withdraw from eastern European countries where they are stationed.

Such demands have been repeatedly ignored by Washington.

Mr Lavrov described the talks as open and fruitful after their meeting in Geneva, saying they would continue and that Moscow expected written responses from Washington next week.

The foreign minister expressed hope that tensions over Ukraine would ease, and he reiterated Russian claims that Ukraine poses no threat to its former Soviet ally.

Mr Giles, on the other hand, believes that Russia is speaking to the wrong people when it comes to Eastern European countries.

“Why should they not talk to Romania and Bulgaria if they [Russia] want to discuss the future security arrangements of, say, Romania and Bulgaria?”

