By spring, a Covid blood test to identify the majority of at-risk patients could be available.

Doctors hope that similar devices can be developed in the future to predict the course of a wide range of infectious diseases in any given patient.

Scientists have developed a blood test that can predict whether a Covid patient is at high risk of dying with a high degree of accuracy and quickly after infection, allowing them to receive the best possible treatment.

According to researchers, a new study suggests that the device, which employs artificial intelligence to analyze a patient’s protein makeup and predict how the disease will progress, could be useful in preventing the most serious cases of Covid.

The Charité – Universitätsmedizin hospital in Berlin is currently conducting a pilot study to confirm the preliminary findings.

Researchers hope that by doing so, the model, which uses blood plasma proteins to predict risk, will be able to be used on the health service soon after.

“Covid is now the model’s main problem and application.

However, it is not limited to Covid.

“We have a lot of other infectious diseases, and we’d love to look into the patient’s future for all of them,” said Markus Ralser of Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin.

“Our vision is for a completely new generation of medical diagnostics that can predict what drug is right for the person, what therapy is right for the person, and what the most likely outcome for the patient early on in the disease,” he said.

Similar AI models could also be used to predict the progression of cancer and determine the best treatments, he added.

The model can also be used to assess the efficacy of new drugs by observing how they perform in high-risk patients.

Researchers used a machine learning approach to find associations between the measured proteins and patient survival in this study, which looked at the levels of 321 proteins in 349 blood samples from 50 critically ill Covid patients in Germany and Austria.

They discovered 14 proteins that changed in opposite directions in patients who survived intensive care compared to patients who did not.

The researchers then tested a machine learning model for predicting survival based on a single time-point measurement of relevant proteins.

