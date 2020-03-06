Bye bye birdy! Incredible moment a hungry sea snake leaps out of the water to gobble up a hawk

Incredible footage shows the moment a bird was eaten whole by a python lurking in the water below.

The video shows the sparrowhawk approaching a stream while looking for prey at Watarrka National Park, in the Northern Territory, before the snake appears from underneath.

Having been unsuccessful in its hunt, the bird moves to fly away – but ends becoming another creature’s lunch instead.

Noticing the snake too late, the bird barely makes it off the ground before the serpent springs out of the water and captures it.

They roll around in the water as the sparrowhawk struggles for its life.

The final snaps show the triumphant predator wrapped around the sparrowhawk, constricting it. The alarmed bird’s eyes are still wide open.

Finally, the bird appears lifeless in the grip of the deadly python.

The clever camera trap was created in a collaboration between Professor Jenny Davis, Co-Director, Research Institute for Environment and Livelihoods, Charles Darwin University, Watarrka Rangers and Watarrka Aboriginal Owners.