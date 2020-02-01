Bystanders ‘refused to give CPR’ man who had a heart attack in Chinatown amid fears of coronavirus

Bystanders reportedly refused to give CPR to a Chinese man who had a heart attack and died over fears he had coronavirus, which has killed 133 people and infected more than 6,000.

The 60-year-old man died from a cardiac arrest outside a Masuya Suisan restaurant in Sydney’s Chinatown on Tuesday night.

Paramedics tried to revive the man at the Chinese restaurant on Campbell Street in Haymarket at around 8.30pm, but he died at the scene.

Restaurant managers said they were told by staff a man had collapsed outside, the Daily Telegraph reported.

The deadly coronavirus has infected more than 6,000 people around the world after spreading last month from the Chinese city of Wuhan – the epicentre of the outbreak – where more than 11million people are currently in lockdown.

Seven people have the virus after returning to Australia from Wuhan; four in NSW, two in Victoria and one in Queensland.

All are stable and being treated in hospital.

The latest case – and Queensland’s first – was confirmed on Wednesday night involving a 44-year-old Chinese national.

He was staying in a Gold Coast hotel and is now in isolation in a Gold Coast hospital.

The federal government plans to evacuate Australians from Wuhan with about 400 citizens registering to get out.

They will be flown to Christmas Island and put in quarantine for two weeks.

In New South Wales, coronavirus testing is ramping up as authorities await lab results for 16 new possible cases referred for investigation.

NSW chief medical officer Kerry Chant urged recent visitors to the Chinese province of Hubei to come forward.

‘We want to get the message out that people with low-level symptoms need to come forward,’ she said.

‘We want to detect those cases and it will help us to better understand the disease.’

Dr Chant on Wednesday afternoon confirmed 16 possible coronavirus cases were being investigated in NSW, including a two-year-old child.

Two people confirmed to be infected in NSW have improved significantly and could soon be released from hospital isolation, Dr Chant added.

There have been more than 40 people tested for the infection in NSW.

One million face masks will also be delivered to GPs around the country in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

‘We’ll be supporting the public and GPs through the allocation of up to 1 million masks for general practises,’ Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Wednesday.

Mr Hunt said the outbreak had the potential of becoming a ‘pandemic’ in Australia – where seven cases have been confirmed and several more are expected to emerge.

Australians have been urged to reconsider any travel to China and not to visit Hubei Province under any circumstances as the country struggles to contain coronavirus.

Mr Hunt advised anyone in Australia who has been to China’s Hubei province to now isolate themselves at home for 14 days after the visit.

The outbreak in mainland China is now bigger than the 2003 SARS epidemic, when 5,327 cases of the killer virus were confirmed.

However, it is still behind the total toll of the outbreak, which infected 8,000 people.