Cabbie choir upholds tradition while raising funds for a good cause.

Cabbie choir upholds tradition while also raising funds for a good cause.

Traditional carols are dying out, according to new research; only one in every five Gen Z adults knows the words to “Silent Night.”

New research shows that only 22% of 18-24 year olds can hum the melody to O Come All Ye Faithful, compared to nearly two-thirds (65%) of those over 65.

Despite the fact that more than half of the population (64%) says they enjoy carol concerts, only 37% of Britons plan to attend one this year.

Despite the fact that the majority of people (57%) say carols are uplifting and a third (36%) enjoy the camaraderie that comes with carolling, this is the case.

But, move over, Mariah, because a carol classic has been reimagined, thanks to a group of black cab drivers who have banded together to form the UK’s first ‘Cabbie Choir.’ The group was formed to help keep the Christmas carol tradition alive, spread some festive cheer, and raise money for charity.

While a whopping 61 percent of us believe that carols are an important part of Christmas and should be treasured, only 16 percent can recall the lyrics to the timeless classic “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” and even more shockingly, only 22 percent can sing Away in a Manger or Silent Night, according to FREE NOW’s research.

Even though 70% of Britons believe it is important for carols to be passed down from generation to generation, the average Brit can only name six Christmas carols.

Surprisingly, more than a third of those polled (36%) believe “On the fourth day of Christmas, my true love sent to me, four colly birds” is a genuine lyric from “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”

The Cabbie Choir can be seen in action, surprising crowds at Victoria Park with their first performance – and if you’d like to see them live, the group will be performing at Burlington Arcade on Friday 17th December to raise funds for the London Taxi Drivers’ Charity for Children, which organizes outings and collects funds for special needs and disadvantaged children.

Two sets of cabbie siblings, Mencie Lita and Keith, are among the choir’s members.

