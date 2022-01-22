Cabin crew shocked as a ‘rude’ air passenger eats a tray of lobster on the plane – but it’s ‘not against the rules,’ according to the crew.

A PHOTO of one opulent passenger bringing an ENTIRE tray of lobsters aboard her flight has stunned flight attendants.

While most frequent flyers avoid spicy foods, the photo shared on social media by the airline employee revealed that one woman couldn’t live without it.

The image of a customer’s decadent meal, which took up an entire economy class seat on a domestic flight in the United States, horrified Redditors.

The woman is seen sipping a drink while standing in front of a large metal roasting tray filled with a seafood boil.

Six cooked, shell-in lobsters were nestled in a second humongous foil tray in the seat next to her, which looked far tastier than the usual plane food on hand.

The post was then shared in a group for cabin crew and flight attendants, with some criticizing the inappropriate behavior and others saying that while it was unusual, it was not against the rules.

“Wow, that is next level rude,” one flight attendant said.

“Is it annoying and extra? Yes,” one crew member said, referring to the bold move.

“However, as far as I’m aware, it doesn’t break any rules.”

I’m just handing them extra trash bags and napkins while requesting a crab leg.”

“I’m not here to police what people eat on the plane,” said another.

We’re good as long as it’s put away for takeoff and landing.

“This is the most unusual thing I’ve seen in a long time, and I’m here for it.”

“And I thought it was bad the one time I had an entire family group of about eight eating canned tuna salad,” another wrote.

The photo was shared on the rtrashy subreddit, where it quickly became clear that most Redditors were impressed by the stranger’s bravado.

“How the hell can I even bring a full tube of toothpaste on a plane?” one person wondered.

“She obviously bought a ticket for the lobsters,” said another.

“That’s probably a (dollar)200 meal with (dollar)20(plus) in lil bottles of liquor,” someone on Reddit pointed out.

“Of course, it’s fine with the airline and the airport.”

It could have also come with metal utensils.”

“At least she brought enough for the whole plane,” joked one of the passengers.

“Gonna look like a damn fool when there’s some turbulence and ya got lobster juice all over you,” one person wrote.

“The little splashes of lobster juice on the upholstery and carpets that will continue to stink until every last vestige is removed,” a fifth wrote.

