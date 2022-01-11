Cabinet piles pressure on scientists to agree to reduce the period from seven to five days.

Cabinet puts pressure on scientists to agree to reduce the period from seven to five days.

According to sources, the entire Cabinet, including Health Secretary Sajid Javid, now wants to shorten the quarantine period – provided clinicians agree.

Boris Johnson put pressure on scientific advisers to agree to shortening the Covid isolation period to five days.

The Prime Minister confirmed that ministers were “considering” shortening the quarantine period in order to boost the economy and assist key sectors hit by staff shortages.

According to sources, the approach now has the support of the entire Cabinet, including Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who previously appeared to oppose reducing the isolation period despite the UK Health and Security Agency’s (UKHSA) skepticism.

“We’re all on the same page on this,” a No 10 source said, “as long as we get scientific advice that it’s safe.”

Following claims that its previous ruling on the issue was based on an incorrect reading of US moves to reduce isolation to five days, the UKHSA is continuing to look into the evidence and could now change its position.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman urged the UKHSA to act quickly, emphasizing that “it is something we want done soon.”

A study for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which recently reduced the isolation period to five days, found little difference in transmission risks between five and ten days unless the infectious period was long.

It’s thought that the Omicron variant has a shorter infectious period.

People did not need to take a test before leaving isolation, according to the study, if their symptoms were fading.

The Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) may also be in favor of shortening the isolation period.

Last year, Sage’s modelling sub-committee, SPI-M, published a paper recommending reducing the 10-day period to five days, with daily testing for cases and contacts.

According to a paper published in March 2021, this regime would be as effective as the 10-day period because people would be more likely to stick to daily testing if they could be released after half the time.

“Five days of sequential testing may match the effectiveness of a 10-day quarantine for the same level of infection,” the researchers concluded.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Covid self-isolation: Cabinet piles pressure on scientists to agree to cut period from seven to five days