Cabinet reshuffle: Rishi Sunak replaces Sajid Javid as Chancellor

Penny Mordaunt today made a shock return to the government as Boris Johnson ended his Cabinet reshuffle with the same number of women in jobs as when he started but risked criticism after appointing them to less prominent roles.

Mr Johnson started the day by sacking Andrea Leadsom as Business Secretary, Theresa Villiers as Environment Secretary and Esther McVey as housing minister while Nicky Morgan stepped down as Culture Secretary.

He then appointed Anne-Marie Trevelyan as International Development Secretary, Suella Braverman as Attorney General, Amanda Milling as Minister Without Portfolio and Ms Mordaunt as Paymaster General.

It means that Ms Trevelyan was the only newly appointed female secretary of state as the PM finished the day with two fewer women in such roles. Ms Mordaunt and Ms Milling are ministers while Ms Braverman is now the government’s chief legal adviser.

Ms Mordaunt’s return to the Cabinet is also likely to spark controversy given that her two previous jobs were at secretary of state level at defence and international development.

Scrutiny of the gender balance of Mr Johnson’s Cabinet came after he appointed Rishi Sunak as his new Chancellor following the bombshell resignation of Sajid Javid.

The PM began the day by sacking a handful of prominent ministers in order to reshape his new administration.

He promoted International Development Secretary Alok Sharma to the role of Business Secretary, pushed Brandon Lewis from security minister to Northern Ireland Secretary and made Stephen Barclay Chief Secretary to the Treasury after his Brexit Secretary role was abolished on January 31 following the UK’s departure from the EU.

Meanwhile, Oliver Dowden was named as Lady Morgan’s replacement as Culture Secretary while George Eustice was made Environment Secretary.

Many of the most senior members of the government were reappointed to their existing positions including: Priti Patel, Dominic Raab, Michael Gove, Robert Buckland, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Matt Hancock, Liz Truss, Gavin Williamson, Robert Jenrick, Grant Shapps, Ben Wallace and Therese Coffey.

However, those moves by the PM were totally overshadowed by Mr Javid’s sensational decision to quit the government.

Mr Javid walked away after a blazing row with Mr Johnson in Number 10 this morning as the Treasury chief refused to bow to demands from the PM’s top aide Dominic Cummings to sack his special advisers and accept a team being imposed on him.

Mr Sunak, who as Chief Secretary to the Treasury was Mr Javid’s deputy, was swiftly elevated to the second most powerful job in the government.

The 39-year-old becomes the second youngest chancellor in modern British history after George Osborne who was 38 when he took on the role in 2010.

Mr Javid had earlier been photographed grinning when he arrived in Downing Street but he has now left Number 11 after just 204 days in post and less than a month before the Budget.

The extraordinary development came after the PM wielded the knife on a host of veteran Cabinet ministers as part of a brutal shake-up.

Ms Leadsom, Ms McVey and Ms Villiers were all removed from the frontbench as the PM conducted face-to-face meetings with them in his parliamentary office early this morning before heading back to Number 10.

He also got rid of Attorney General Geoffrey Cox and Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith.

Mr Smith, sacked just weeks after successfully restoring powersharing arrangements in Stormont, confirmed his departure on Twitter saying serving in the job had been the ‘biggest privilege’. His fate is believed to be linked to his chilling warnings about the consequences of No Deal Brexit last Autumn.

Mrs Leadsom, who insiders claim irritated No10 aides by arguing at Cabinet, said she was proud to have been in government for six years, and would now ‘focus on my constituents’ after being sacked as business secretary while Ms McVey said she was ‘very sorry’ to have been relieved of her duties as housing minister.

Ms Villiers made light of losing her job as environment secretary on Facebook, joking that ‘what the PM giveth the PM taketh away’. Meanwhile, Mr Cox delivered a thinly-veiled rebuke, pointing out that he had introduced Mr Johnson at his Tory leadership launch and been a loyal Brexiteer.

As well as becoming Business Secretary, Mr Sharma has also been made minister for the COP26 UN climate change summit which is due to be held in Glasgow in November.

The summit has descended into a state of shambles in recent weeks following the sacking of ex-Tory minister Claire Perry O’Neill as its president.

No10 hopes the new Cabinet line-up will be largely complete by this afternoon.

Mr Johnson is expected to hand promotions to a number of female Tory MPs to maintain the existing gender balance in his top team.

Labour seized on the resignation of Mr Javid as evidence that the new Tory government is in a state of ‘crisis’ just two months after the general election.

John McDonnell, the outgoing shadow chancellor, said: ‘This must be a historical record with the government in crisis after just over two months in power.

‘Dominic Cummings has clearly won the battle to take absolute control of the Treasury and install his stooge as Chancellor.’

There had been rumours that Ms Trevelyan, a junior defence minister, could replace her current boss Ben Wallace.

But ultimately she was handed the role at the Department for International Development.

Victoria Atkins, a Home Office minister had also been tipped to climb the ladder but now appears unlikely to do so.

Mr Dowden, a former adviser to David Cameron, was widely tipped to take over from Baroness Morgan who is standing down to spend more time with her family and that proved accurate as he was promoted from the role of Paymaster General.

Ms Mordaunt, sacked by Mr Johnson after being a cheerleader for his Tory leadership rival Jeremy Hunt last year, had been tipped to make a return to the Cabinet.

And while she was handed a government role, replacing Mr Dowden as Paymaster General, it was not at the same level as her previous role as secretary of state for defence.

Mr Smith said on Twitter: ‘Serving the people of Northern Ireland has been the biggest privilege.

‘I am extremely grateful to @BorisJohnson for giving me the chance to serve this amazing part of our country.

‘The warmth & support from people across NI has been incredible. Thank you so much.’

DUP leader Arlene Foster paid tribute to Mr Smith for his ‘incredible’ contribution to restoring devolution in Northern Ireland.

She tweeted: ‘Spoke with @JulianSmithUK a short time ago to thank him for his help in getting devolution restored.

‘We may not have always agreed (we did sometimes) but his dedication to the role was incredible.

‘Best wishes to him and his family. Always welcome in Fermanagh.’

Ireland’s deputy prime minister Simon Coveney sent a message to Mr Smith saying: ‘U have been such an effective SOS for NI at a time of real challenge & risk.

‘Without your leadership I don’t believe NI would have a Govt today.

‘Thank you @JulianSmithUK for your trust, friendship and courage; UK & #Ireland can look to future with more confidence because of it.’

Ms McVey tweeted: ‘I’m very sorry to be relieved of my duties as Housing Minister I wish my successor the very best & every success I’m very grateful to the Prime Minister for having given me the opportunity to serve in his government & he will continue to have my support from the back benches.’

Mr Cox, who was subject to hostile briefings from No10 that he was not a ‘team player’, said he was proud to have been part of government in ‘turbulent political times’.

In his resignation letter, the QC stressed his credentials as a loyalist, saying he had always backed Mr Johnson to ‘see off the twin threats of Jeremy Corbyn and Nigel Farage’.

He pointed out that he told MPs last year they risked ‘incurring the wrath of the British people by continually frustrating the result of the referendum’.

‘I have been truly privileged to have served as Attorney General during the recent turbulent political times. I am now leaving the Government at the PM’s request.

‘I shall continue to represent and stand up strongly for the interests of Torridge and West Devon,’ he said.

Ms Villiers posted ruefully on Facebook: ‘What the Prime Minister giveth, the Prime Minister taketh away: just over six months ago, I was delighted to be invited by the Prime Minister to return to government after three years on the backbenches.

‘This morning he told me that I need to make way for someone new.

‘I am deeply grateful for having been given the opportunity to serve twice at the highest level of Government, first as Northern Ireland Secretary and then as Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

‘I tackled both roles with passion, commitment, and huge amounts of hard work.’

Outside the Cabinet, universities minister Chris Skidmore revealed today he was out of government, joking that he had been freed to ‘be a better dad’.

Transport ministers George Freeman and Nusrat Ghani have also been given the bullet – although their boss Grant Shapps is set to stay in post.

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg tried to deflect enquiries about his future this morning by chatting blithely about the weather as he left his London home – although he was proven to be safe despite a backlash over comments about Grenfell during the election campaign.

The PM’s maverick aide Mr Cummings had initially wanted to slash the size of the Cabinet and axe a series of Whitehall departments.

But his advice appears to have been rejected for now, with ministers saying there is little sign of big changes to the machinery of government.

However, one current Cabinet minister cautioned that ‘you never know what they are dreaming up in secret’.

Speaking at a Nato meeting in Brussels yesterday, Defence Secretary Mr Wallace admitted reshuffles could be ‘brutal’ but said he hoped his military experience and the fact he is a northern MP would help keep him in post.

Mr Wallace will not attend the Munich Security Conference tomorrow.

But one Whitehall source dismissed speculation this meant he was going to be sacked, saying: ‘Quite the opposite.’

Reports last month suggested the PM was willing to jettison as many as six female Cabinet ministers.

However, he appears to have backed away to avoid allegations of sexism.

A Government source said the PM was aiming to have a ’50/50 gender balance’ among the 26 most junior ministerial positions.