Cabinet reshuffle: Sajid Javid resigns as he refused to sack staff

Furious Sajid Javid today insisted no ‘self-respecting’ minister would have obeyed Dominic Cummings’ order to sack his aides – after he quit as Chancellor throwing the reshuffle into chaos.

Mr Javid broke cover after sending shockwaves through Westminster by falling on his sword over Mr Cummings’ plot for a ‘bonfire’ of all special advisers who will not meekly fall into line.

Speaking to reporters outside his London home tonight, Mr Javid said Boris Johnson had told him that to stay in government he must accept the replacement of all his five-strong team.

At that point he said he had no choice but to resign: ‘I don’t believe any self-respecting minister would accept those conditions.’

In a letter to the PM setting out his reasons, Mr Javid said it was ‘crucial’ for leaders to have people around who would give them ‘candid advice, as I have always sought to do’.

‘I also believe that it is important as leaders to have trusted teams that reflect the character and integriity that you would wish to be associated with,’ he added in a stinging rebuke.

Despite smiling broadly for the cameras as he walked into Downing Street at 10.30am, Mr Javid was then blindsided by Mr Johnson with the ultimatum during a private meeting.

An incensed Mr Javid responded that would make him ‘Chancellor in name only’. Although Mr Cummings was not in the room during fraught discussions with Mr Johnson, sources said it was ‘obvious’ who was behind the move.

Following more than an hour of frantic wrangling behind closed doors, Mr Javid finally quit in protest, derailing what had appeared to be a smooth overhaul of ministers.

Within minutes, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak had entered No10 to be installed in Mr Javid’s place, marking another step in a very rapid rise through the ranks.

The new Chancellor paid tribute to Mr Javid tonight, tweeting: ‘My predecessor and good friend Saj did a fantastic job in his time at the Treasury.

‘He was a pleasure to work with and I hope to be able to build on his great work going forward.’

Downing Street sources suggested they were ‘surprised and disappointed’ by the resignation.

The PM’s spokesman said: ‘The Prime Minister thanks Sajid Javid for his work as Chancellor of the Exchequer… Rishi Sunak will take forward preparations for the Budget as the new Chancellor of the Exchequer…

‘The reshuffle is about setting the foundations for government now and in the future.’

But the extraordinary spat – less than a month before the crucial Budget – is a huge blow for the PM, who was not plotting any changes at the very top of government today, despite wielding the knife on a host of veteran Cabinet ministers.

It follows a wave of vicious briefing that had thrown relations between No10 and No11 into the deep freeze, and increasing alarm even from allies of Mr Cummings that his war on the system has gone too far and could destabilise the government.

There had been clashes over claims the Chancellor had tried to ‘bounce’ Mr Johnson into giving the go-ahead for HS2, and complaints that the PM’s aides were trying to take over writing the Budget.

Mr Javid was also accused of resisting Mr Cummings’ push for a huge infrastructure splurge, insisting on tougher spending controls. The Pound rose sharply after the resignation today, as markets concluded that the purse strings are likely to be loosened.

Mr Cummings previously infuriated Mr Javid last summer by summarily firing one of his advisers and having her frogmarched out of Downing Street.

In contrast to the resistance from the former Chancellor, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland accepted his special adviser Peter Cardwell being axed. Others are also being ‘repurposed’ to other departments, away from their previous ministers.

A Spad meeting has been called for 8.30am tomorrow, with fears that many more could be culled. ‘Nothing is impossible with this No10,’ one adviser told MailOnline.

Mr Javid becomes the shortest-serving Chancellor in 50 years, at just 204 days. The son of Pakistani immigrants, he was the first holder of the office to come from a muslim background.

Mr Sunak is the first Hindu to serve as Chancellor and one of the youngest holders of the post in modern politics.

Earlier, Andrea Leadsom, Esther McVey and Theresa Villiers lost their seats around the top table in a quick-fire series of sackings, with the PM vowing to bring through a new generation.

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith was also ousted – just weeks after a breakthrough that saw powersharing restored in the province – along with Attorney General Geoffrey Cox.

Mr Smith confirmed his departure on Twitter saying serving in the job had been the ‘biggest privilege’.

His fate is believed to be linked to his chilling warnings about the consequences of No Deal Brexit last Autumn.

Mrs Leadsom, who insiders claim irritated No10 aides by arguing at Cabinet, said she was proud to have been in government for six years, and would now ‘focus on my constituents’.

She took her staff out for a champagne lunch to thank them for their hard work after learning that her time in government had ended.

Ms McVey said she was ‘very sorry’ to have been relieved of her duties as housing minister.

Ms Villiers made light of her fate on Facebook, joking that ‘what the PM giveth the PM taketh away’.

Meanwhile, Mr Cox delivered a thinly-veiled rebuke, pointing out that he had introduced Mr Johnson at his Tory leadership launch and been a loyal Brexiteer.

However, until the bombshell news from Mr Javid, the cull had not been as bloody as initially suggested. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace appears to have saved his skin despite speculation he could be departing.

Bad news was handed out to ministers behind closed doors this morning, in a series of one-on-one meetings in the PM’s Commons office.

The next phase was meant to be the triumphant procession of ministers in Downing Street who were either being kept in post or promoted.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Brexit minister Michael Gove are staying in their previous jobs.

But the confrontation with Mr Javid threw the process into turmoil.

Mr Javid’s five-strong team of advisers have automatically been sacked, as their jobs are tied to his.

The Chancellor’s team includes Mats Persson, a former head of the Open Europe think-tank and adviser to David Cameron – the ex-PM who once described Mr Cummings as ‘career psychopath’.

Other aides include Samuel Coates, who previously worked at ConservativeHome, and media adviser Tim Sculthorpe.

A meal from Five Guys was delivered to Mr Javid’s house as they mulled their response to the furore today. There is speculation Mr Javid could do a interview spelling out his views on the No10 operation.

Today’s ultimatum to Mr Javid to sack his closest team and accept aides answering to Mr Cummings is the culmination of a naked power grab by the maverick strategy chief.

Special advisers – known as Spads – have long acted as the voice of their ministers, representing their interests and determined to protect them and foster their careers.

But No10 is determined that the loyalty of Spads should be to Mr Johnson alone.

Mr Cummings has been especially furious at the Treasury over a serious of briefings and leaks he blamed on ‘rogue’ operatives in No11.

Flashpoints have included the Budget in March, a ‘mansion tax’ and Mr Javid’s determination to push ahead with the HS2 rail link.

It follows the unsavoury incident last year when his adviser Sonia Khan was summarily fired by Mr Cummings and frogmarched out of Downing Street for allegedly being in contact with friends of former Chancellor Philip Hammond.

The move left Mr Javid ‘absolutely furious’ but No10 tried to defuse the row by insisting that reports of a rift between him and Mr Johnson were ‘grossly exaggerated’.

Mr Buckland’s adviser Peter Cardwell – who previously worked for James Brokenshire and Amber Rudd – also emerged as a casualty of the ‘bonfire of Spads’.

‘Sadly, in reshuffles Special Advisers sometimes do not survive, and after three-and-a-half wonderful years I am leaving Government,’ he tweeted.

‘I wish the Johnson administration and everyone in it all the very best.’

Mr Javid and his successor Mr Sunak developed something of a ‘bromance’ at the Treasury

Only in December, Mr Sunak – a big Star Wars fan – tweeted about their outing to see The Rise of Skywalker.

‘Great night out with the boss – Jedi Master @sajidjavid,’ he tweeted alongside a picture of them arm-in-arm.

No10 hoped the new Cabinet line-up would be largely complete by this afternoon.

There had been rumours that Anne-Marie Trevelyan could replace her current boss Mr Wallace, but she has been made International Development Secretary.

Alok Sharma vacated that role to become Business Secretary,

He has also been made minister for the COP26 UN climate change summit which is due to be held in Glasgow in November but has descended into a state of shambles in recent weeks following the sacking of ex-Tory minister Claire Perry O’Neill as its president.

Oliver Dowden has taken over as Culture Secretary from Baroness Morgan, who stood down to spend more time with her family, and George Eustice is the new Environment Secretary.

Brexiteer Suella Braverman has succeeded Mr Cox as Attorney General.

MPs believe Steve Barclay, whose Cabinet job was abruptly abolished along with the Brexit department when the UK left the EU last month, will make a comeback.

Julian Smith said on Twitter: ‘Serving the people of Northern Ireland has been the biggest privilege.

I am extremely grateful to @BorisJohnson for giving me the chance to serve this amazing part of our country. The warmth & support from people across NI has been incredible.

Thank you so much.’

DUP leader Arlene Foster paid tribute to Mr Smith for his ‘incredible’ contribution to restoring devolution in Northern Ireland.

She tweeted: ‘Spoke with @JulianSmithUK a short time ago to thank him for his help in getting devolution restored.

We may not have always agreed (we did sometimes) but his dedication to the role was incredible. Best wishes to him and his family.

Always welcome in Fermanagh.’

Ireland’s deputy prime minister Simon Coveney sent a message to Mr Smith saying: ‘U have been such an effective SOS for NI at a time of real challenge & risk.

‘Without your leadership I don’t believe NI would have a Govt today. Thank you @JulianSmithUK for your trust, friendship and courage; UK & #Ireland can look to future with more confidence because of it.’

Ms McVey tweeted: ‘I’m very sorry to be relieved of my duties as Housing Minister I wish my successor the very best & every success I’m very grateful to the Prime Minister for having given me the opportunity to serve in his government & he will continue to have my support from the back benches.’

Mr Cox, who was subject to hostile briefings from No10 that he was not a ‘team player’, said he was proud to have been part of government in ‘turbulent political times’.

In his resignation letter, the QC stressed his credentials as a loyalist, saying he had always backed Mr Johnson to ‘see off the twin threats of Jeremy Corbyn and Nigel Farage’.

He pointed out that he told MPs last year they risked ‘incurring the wrath of the British people by continually frustrating the result of the referendum’.

‘I have been truly privileged to have served as Attorney General during the recent turbulent political times. I am now leaving the Government at the PM’s request.

I shall continue to represent and stand up strongly for the interests of Torridge and West Devon,’ he said.

Ms Villiers posted ruefully on Facebook: ‘What the Prime Minister giveth, the Prime Minister taketh away: just over six months ago, I was delighted to be invited by the Prime Minister to return to government after three years on the backbenches.

This morning he told me that I need to make way for someone new.

‘I am deeply grateful for having been given the opportunity to serve twice at the highest level of Government, first as Northern Ireland Secretary and then as Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. I tackled both roles with passion, commitment, and huge amounts of hard work.’

Outside the Cabinet, universities minister Chris Skidmore revealed today he was out of government, joking that he had been freed to ‘be a better dad’.

Transport ministers George Freeman and Nusrat Ghani have also been given the bullet – although their boss Grant Shapps is set to stay in post.

The PM’s maverick aide Dominic Cummings had initially wanted to slash the size of the Cabinet and axe a series of Whitehall departments.

But his advice appears to have been rejected for now, with ministers saying there is little sign of big changes to the machinery of government.

However, one current Cabinet minister cautioned that ‘you never know what they are dreaming up in secret’.

A Government source said the PM was aiming to have a ’50/50 gender balance’ among the 26 most junior ministerial positions.

Sajid Javid’s decision to quit today is the culmination of a bitter internal battle for control with Dominic Cummings – that the Chancellor ultimately lost.

The camps in No10 and No11 have been in a barely-concealed state of war for months, with increasingly brutal briefing.

In addition to Mr Javid, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland was ordered to sack one of his advisers, Peter Cardwell, in order to keep his own job.

Mr Cummings is a long-term critic of the £106billion scheme, which he regards as a cash black hole.

In the more than six months since Mr Johnson became PM and brought him into the heart of his machine, Mr Cummings has waged a war on the Spad system.

A visible part of this was his bizarre January job advert in which he calls for ‘super-talented weirdos’ to apply to work at Number 10.

Writing on his personal blog, Mr Cummings sets out plans for a Downing Street shake-up in which maths and physics PhDs would mingle with ‘weirdos and misfits with odd skills’ and people who ‘fought their way out of appalling hell holes’.

And last week he ordered a clampdown on advisers socialising with journalists in a bid to exert message discipline over the who of Government.

Other spads were also vetoed by Mr Cummings. The hiring of Anita Boateng by Security Minister Brandon Lewis was blocked.

And Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan was told her adviser at the Department of Education, Luke Tryl, could not move with her to her new department.

The notoriously abrasive special adviser, who earlier this week appeared to suggest a team of cartoon superheroes called PJ Masks could do a better job than the then Cabinet, sometimes appears to relish confrontation, whether it is with senior politicians, civil servants or journalists.

Despite smiling broadly for the cameras as he walked into Downing Street today, Mr Javid is understood to have been furious when told that he had to sack all his aides, and accept a team being imposed on him.

He responded that would make him ‘Chancellor in name only’ or ‘Chino’ – a mocking moniker already applied to him by his enemies in Government.

Nick King, a former chief of staff to Mr Javid, said: ‘I worked for Sajid for years, was his first adviser and consider him a good friend.

‘He inspires loyalty and is hugely loyal in return.

‘I’m not at all surprised he chose to stand by his team ahead of staying in position.

‘Speaks to his character.’

With new Chancellor Rishi Sunak working with a new single team of special advisors drawn from a joint No 10/11 pool, the change effectively hands Mr Cummings and the PM a controlling stake in the Treasury.

Although Mr Cummings was not in the room during fraught discussions with Mr Johnson, sources said it was ‘obvious’ who was behind the move.

He has made no secret of his determination to shake things up in the corridors of power and has shown no sign of any concern about what enemies he makes along the way.

But being blamed for the departure of Boris Johnson’s first chancellor after less that six months in the job may come back to haunt him if Mr Javid, a rival of Mr Johnson’s for the Tory leadership last year, starts to make life difficult for his boss from the Tory backbenches.

Mr Cummings and Mr Javid then clashed over infrastructure spending, especially in the North.

Last week the aide parked his tanks on the Treasury lawn by getting involved in Budget planning ahead of the fiscal showpiece on March 11.

Preparations for the major event – the first since Brexit at the end of January – are usually the sole preserve of the chancellor of the day.

But Mr Cummings was reported as trying to play a role in setting the government’s direction on tax and spending – something he will find even easier after today’s developments.

Sources told The Times that the PM’s top aide is working ‘pretty much full time’ on what should be included in the Budget and what should be targeted in the government spending review.

This afternoon, shadow chancellor John McDonnell said: ‘This must be a historical record with the government in crisis after just over two months in power.

‘Dominic Cummings has clearly won the battle to take absolute control of the Treasury and install his stooge as Chancellor.’

Mr Cummings has placed himself at the heart of the new administration and has made his presence felt in numerous areas.

But some ministers are privately upset by what they view as Mr Cumming’s ‘control freakery’.

He pushed for major spending announcements as soon as Mr Johnson became Prime Minister last year.

But Mr Javid ultimately won the battle over spending as Mr Johnson agreed to stick to a set of fairly tough fiscal rules.

The ongoing row between aides in Number 10 and the Treasury was last week compared to conflict in the Middle East by an anonymous Whitehall official quoted by the Financial Times.

‘It’s become like the Israel-Palestine crisis: no one can pin down exactly when it started but it’s descended into retaliation after retaliation,’ the official said.

Mr Javid’s his first planned Budget in November was cancelled as the Prime Minister pursued a snap election and Mr Javid would have been preparing for the parliamentary set-piece scheduled for March 11.

The 49-year-old father-of-four- is the shortest-serving chancellor since Iain Macleod, who died shortly after taking office in 1970, according to the Institute for Government.

In public, he identifies as the son of a bus driver, whose father arrived in England from Pakistan in the 1960s with just a pound in his pocket, and to colleagues, he is The Saj.

He was a tough-talking home secretary whose hard stance on jihadi bride Shamima Begum’s pleas to be allowed back in the UK boosted his popularity among some Tories, but horrified others – particularly after Ms Begum’s newborn son later died in a Syrian refugee camp.

After making it to the final four in the race to replace Theresa May as Tory leader last year, he dropped out and subsequently endorsed Mr Johnson.

Born in Rochdale and raised in Bristol, he went to a state school and studied economics and politics at Exeter University.

He became MP for Bromsgrove in 2010, leaving behind a career in finance that put him on the trajectory to Number 11.