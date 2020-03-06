Cadbury shoppers go wild after mint-flavoured Twirl chocolate bites hit supermarket shelves

Shoppers are going wild after Cadbury launched a new range of Twirl chocolate bites – a smaller, mintier version of the classic bar.

The bite-size pieces of mint flavoured swirls and curls are covered in dairy milk chocolate – and it costs just $4 for a 135g pack at leading supermarket stores.

Many Australian chocolate fans are thrilled with the latest addition to the range, with many describing the mash-up as ‘heaven’, a ‘game changer’ and ‘intriguing’.

‘These are the best! So delicious,’ one said, another added: ‘Oh wow! Yum! Love chocolate, love twirls and love mint’.

A third strongly recommended buying the mint Twirls as a good treat, though had wished they were available in dark chocolate too.

While another person said: ‘Dreams come true.’

But others were not on board with the two flavours.

‘I love mint chocolate and I love Twirl… l but I’m torn on this one,’ one said.

And another said: ‘Don’t mess with perfection.’

The special edition follows on from other unique chocolate combinations, including the recent Cadbury Caramilk Twirl that was released late last year.

The Caramilk Twirl product first had fans in disbelief as many questioned whether it was ‘real’.

The popularity of the Caramilk block chocolate quickly sold out across multiple stores, leaving customers frustrated and angry.

Cadbury hopes the new miniature choc-mint Twirl bites will be just as popular as the Caramilk Twirl combination.