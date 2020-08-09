Cady Groves, ‘This Little Girl’ Singer’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Nearly three months after she unexpectedly passed away in May at the age of 30, singer Cady Groves’ cause of death has been revealed by a Medical Examiner.

According to Today, the singer, known for songs like ”This Little Girl,” “Love Actually” and “Forget You,” was ruled to have died from “chronic ethanol abuse” by the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville, Tennessee. The publication notes that Ethanol is the form of alcohol that is contained in beverages like beer, wine and liquor.

The news is a shock for fans of Groves, whose brother, Cody, shared on social media on May 3 that she had passed, joining her siblings, Casey, who died in 2008, and Kelly, who died in 2014. She was survived by her parents, Larry Groves and Carol Pettit, as well as seven other siblings—Kelsy, Carrie, Courtney, Kevan, Adam, Cody and Kyle.

Groves began her career in 2009, touring with acts like Good Charlotte, Third Eye Blind and LMFAO before transitioning to a career in country music.

According to People, at the time of her death, Cody stated that she had suffered from some medical problems a few months prior, but the family wasn’t aware if they had resurfaced.

“She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced,” he said at the time. “Please respect her name and family before sharing information that did come directly from here.”

Fans expressed shock about the news on social media, however, many were more surprised to first be learning of her death entirely.

Meanwhile, others reached out to her family on Twitter, expressing that it was even more heartbreaking because they were dealing with the news so publicly.