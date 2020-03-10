Cafe owner’s message to the ‘despicable’ customer who stole hand sanitiser amid coronavirus panic 

A cafe owner has put up a sign hitting out at a ‘despicable’ customer who stole a one-litre bottle of hand sanitiser as coronavirus sparks hoarding of the product.

The woman swiped the bottle from The Total Picture Framing Co and Cafe in Toowong in Brisbane’s inner-west last Thursday.

The owner Ian Henderson said the customer perched herself on one of the cafe’s couches – only to then take the sanitiser from the coffee table it was sitting on for herself.

It comes amid panic buying of the item and toilet paper gripping Australia as the novel virus, which has infected 92 people nationwide and claimed three lives, continues to spread across the world.

Mr Henderson said the woman had spoken to him briefly before sitting across from the hand sanitiser and he only noticed it was gone when alerted by one of his staff.

‘I thought ‘you’re joking me, really?”‘ he told Yahoo News Australia.

Following the theft, he had a sign printed out criticising the woman’s actions.

‘To the creep who STOLE the hand sanitiser we made available for our customers’ use. You are a despicable selfish person. We hope karma bites you on the arse,’ the sign said.

‘I bought this sanitiser trying to be a person that’s working within this framework of mindfulness. I thought, what can I do for my customers or just people walking by? And this person has nicked it,’ Mr Henderson said.

He said he hoped the thief saw the sign and felt guilty about their brazen act.

Last week, an expert warned soap was actually better than hand sanitisers to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

‘It is hard to get by without touching anything, so people are wondering what’s better: an alcohol-based hand sanitiser or soap?,’ he said on the ABC’s 7.30 program.

‘Well, handwashing with soap is probably best, because it removes the fat layer on your skin which holds the virus. But hand sanitiser is a very good runner-up.’

Dr Swan also criticised people who wore face masks in a bid to protect themselves from catching coronavirus.

‘Masks are pointless. Your chances of walking past a person with the illness or being on the same train or bus as them are not much higher than winning the lottery,’ he said.

‘So by wearing masks, you are unnecessarily using a resource that is needed for health workers who will be directly exposed to infected patients, and need it for people with the illness to cut the chances of them spreading it.’