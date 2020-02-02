Cai Xuetong wins snowboard halfpipe World Cup in Mammoth Mountain

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — Chinese skier Cai Xuetong claimed the title at 2019/20 FIS snowboard halfpipe World Cup in Mammoth Mountain, the United States on Friday, 0.80 points ahead of second-place Maddie Mastro of the United States.

The home favorite earned 94.00 in women’s final, making World Cup history, by becoming the first woman to stomp a double inverted trick in World Cup competition.

However, Cai was not intimidated, as she managed to finish a clean set with frontside 900 and backside 900, collecting a score of 94.80.

Pyeongchang Olympic medalist Liu Jiayu made it to the podium with 91.20, another Chinese rider Wu Shaotong finished fourth with 82.00.

After Mammoth Mountain World Cup, Cai tied with teammate Liu atop the FIS World Cup standings with 3000 points apiece.

Japanese rider Yuto Totsuka bagged the men’s title with the score of 97.20, rising to the top of the standings. Taylor Gold ended up with the second-place on his home soil, Japanese rider Ruka Hirano finished third.