Cairns teens caught on camera brutally bashing schoolgirl

A gang of youths have been captured on camera brutally beating a schoolgirl as she screams and cries on the ground.

Footage has emerged on social media of a horrific attack carried out by a group of teens believed to be students in Edmonton, south of Cairns, on Saturday.

Video shows the group running after a young girl as one of them yells out, ‘Grab her!’

The clip then cuts to show the victim cowering on the ground as one of the attackers delivers repeated blows to her face while the rest of the gang watches.

After viciously bashing the victim for several seconds, the attacker then pauses to rummage through the girl’s pockets for money.

‘Give me your money, give me your money,’ the bully is heard saying.

The attacker then continues to bash her before a boy joins in and kicks the girl in the head.

A girl who was believed to be involved in the attack later shared an Instagram story addressing the fight.

‘Hope youpla choke on my name like a fat c*** gone down the wrong hole dead dogs,’ the expletive-laden post said.

‘Youse are disgusting can’t ask me the truth but youpla all play dirty but eh can wadth don’t f w it.’

Queensland Police said they are aware of the incident and are investigating.