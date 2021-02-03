Cairo dialogue to discuss Palestinian political system: official

RAMALLAH, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — A Palestinian official said on Tuesday that the Palestinian comprehensive dialogue to be held in Cairo on Feb. 8 will discuss forming a Palestinian political system for the next stage.

Member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization Ahmed Majdalani told reporters in Ramallah that it is necessary to agree on the form and the nature of the political system after general elections.

Leaders of 14 Palestinian factions, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah Movement and the Hamas Movement, are scheduled to convene in Cairo next week to discuss the arrangements for holding the elections in Palestine.

“The factions will discuss … the political system, whether by continuing with the current mixed system or by adopting a single presidential or parliamentary system,” Majdalani said.

He added that reaching an understanding on the political system for the next stage “is very important to lay the foundations in the future to prevent the internal dispute from developing into division.”

Majdalani noted that the dialogue will also discuss the readiness of the factions to form a unity government to finish 14 years of internal Palestinian division.

The division began in 2007 following deep disputes between Hamas and Fatah. Hamas then took control of the Gaza Strip.

The dialogue in Cairo came after Abbas on Jan. 15 issued a presidential decree that sets dates for holding the legislative elections on May 22, the presidential elections on July 31, and the National Council elections on Aug. 31. Enditem