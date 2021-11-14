Caitriona Balfe Talks About How They Kept Her Pregnancy a Secret During Season 6 of ‘Outlander’

The leading lady of Outlander,

This year, Caitriona Balfe embarked on a new adventure: motherhood! Her pregnancy during Season 6 of Outlander necessitated some creative filmmaking.

However, at New York Comic Con 2021, the actor and Outlander executive producer Maril Davis discussed how they kept Balfe’s pregnancy a secret while filming.

Both to advance the plot of Season 6 of Outlander and to protect Balfe’s privacy.

Balfe kept her pregnancy a secret until her child arrived.

She told Variety’s Awards Circuit that working on Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast inspired her to have a child.

She became pregnant “not long after” the film was completed, according to the podcast.

Balfe and her co-stars from Outlander

During the 2021 NYCC Outlander panel, Balfe and Davis responded to a fan question about how they managed to keep Balfe’s pregnancy hidden.

Outlander costume designer Trisha Biggar was given first credit.

Bаlfe said, “Trishа did an incredible job.”

“Trishа worked very hard to get the costumes done early, making them slightly larger and more volumous [sic]so we could hide things underneath them.”

‘

It was more difficult to conceal her baby belly at other times.

Bаlfe continued, saying:

“I believe it was a challenge.”

We have a fantastic camera crew, but they are all men.

As a result, they do not always see things through the eyes of a woman.

You’d be shooting a scene and think to yourself, “Can you see? Should I be hiding this? Should I be standing somewhere else?” and they’d say, “You’re fine.”

‘You’re fine.’ And, yes, I don’t think I’ve ever been fine.”

