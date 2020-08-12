Calais superstore sells out of lifejackets after migrants stock up for Channel crossings

A sporting goods superstore in Calais has been selling out of items needed by migrants to make their Channel crossings to the UK.

Decathlon has seen a huge surge in demand for equipment needed for the perilous journeys, including lifejackets and kayaks.

Many refugees face persecution and even death in their homelands and are desperate to find their way to the UK – deemed a “safe place” where they are least likely to be deported.

Though the crossings have turned into a shady racket, with a ‘mafia’ emerging that “controls the crossings”, one migrant has said.

Pictures show some refugees arriving on British shores using sports rackets and snow shovels as makeshift oars – many of which are bought at Decathlon.

The Sun reports three Iranians queued for equipment needed for their crossing to find lifejackets were sold out.

Mohammed Mahmood, 27, said: “Everyone comes here for what they need for the journey.

“We should be called in a few days now. I’ve paid £3,000 already. There’s a Mafia that controls the crossings. They’re scary.”

Another said: “Britain is the only safe place. We could be deported back if we stay in France and could be killed.”

They said if they are not prepared for their crossing slot “someone else will take our place and we lose”.

It comes as immigration minister Chris Philp is to hold talks with French counterparts in Paris in an attempt to stem a fresh upsurge in migrant crossings.

The Government has been facing increasing pressure from Conservative MPs after fine weather and calm seas saw hundreds take to the water in an attempt to reach the UK.

More than 4,000 migrants have made it so far this year after completing the dangerous voyage across the world’s busiest shipping lane, with at least 597 arriving between Thursday and Sunday.

Boris Johnson on Monday condemned the activities of the “cruel” criminal gangs who were putting lives at risk, taking people out in potentially unseaworthy vessels.

Home Secretary Priti Patel, who went to see for herself the Border Force operations at Dover, said the UK authorities now needed to work with the French to make the route “unviable”.

“Across Government we are absolutely committed to shutting down this route and we will bring down the criminal gangs that facilitate these illegal crossings,” she said.

Downing Street has suggested leaving the EU would allow the UK to draw up a new framework for dealing with migrants, ending the “inflexible and rigid” requirements to ensure asylum applications are examined and considered.

In further move to show ministers were serious about dealing with the issue, an RAF Atlas A400M surveillance aircraft was deployed over the Channel on Monday with spotters on board to support the Border Force operation.