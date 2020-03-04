California announces release of millions of N95 masks to healthcare workers

LOS ANGELES, March 3 (Xinhua) — The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) on Tuesday announced that it will distribute 21 million of N95 filtering facepiece masks in its emergency planning reserves to healthcare providers amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

This move, approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, is considered by local media as a key step to provide needed protective equipment to California hospitals, where possible novel coronavirus infection cases are rising.

At least five northern California counties have reported new cases of infection on Monday, bringing the number to 43, while more than 9,200 residents are under self-monitoring, according to a press release by the CDPH on Tuesday.

“Protecting the health and safety of the doctors, nurses and other healthcare and dental care providers is a critical component of ensuring our public health at any time, and particularly now,” said Sonia Angell, director of the CDPH and state health officer.

“Releasing this supply of masks will help keep our healthcare professionals safe on the job,” she added.

These masks are approved for use only in limited, low-risk circumstances, thus relieving pressure on the supply chain of unexpired masks for healthcare providers caring for confirmed COVID-19 patients and other high-risk situations for infectious diseases, the CDPH said.

However, the CDPH, along with the CDC, noted that they do not recommend healthy people to wear masks at this time, even though it agreed that a mask could “limit the spread of disease for people who are exhibiting respiratory symptoms.”

“California is working hard to ensure our healthcare system is in the strongest possible position to respond to this evolving situation,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom in a statement.

“Critical to that effort is making sure healthcare workers have the medical masks and protective equipment they need to protect themselves while caring for patients,” he said.

“Our state is extremely grateful for the hard work and dedication of our healthcare workers in this time of expanded need,” said the governor.