California church holds INDOOR Sunday service despite ban as pastor says he doesn’t want to ‘mess with God’s justice’

A CALIFORNIA church has proceeded to hold indoor Sunday services for its congregation, defying a judge’s ban.

Pastor Rob McCoy led morning services in defiance of coronavirus health orders at Godspeak Calvary Chapel in Newbury Park, Ventura County.

Ventura County Superior Court Judge Matthew Guasco’s order banning the church’s in-person services cited an “immediate threat to public health and safety due to the 2019 novel coronavirus”.

However McCoy conducted a 9am and 11am service, without wearing a mask, on Sunday.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen today,” McCoy told the worshipers as he opened the first service. “My desire is that we lift up the name of Christ.”

There were around two dozen attendees in the congregation, most of whom were not wearing masks, a livestream of the service showed.

The church’s website said if a member of its congregation wanted to socially distance, then they should listen to their service from their car.

“Lord, we’re not here to endanger our community,” McCoy said during the first service. “We’re here because the church is essential.”

During the second service, McCoy was greeted with a round of applause after telling the followers: “We said ‘no’ to the restraining order, we’re open.”

Protesters gathered outside the church during the services, reported ABC7, and tensions allegedly escalated when a small altercation broke out between a woman and a man who, she told Eyewitness News, tried to take away her sign.

A third service was planned for later on Sunday.

Guasco’s order will be in place until another hearing is held on August 21.

It is not yet clear what ramifications the church will face for defying the judge’s order, however Ventura County has previously sued the church, arguing that it threatened public safety.