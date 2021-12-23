California cops rush to the scene of a plane crash in Auburn.

Police from all over California have flocked to the scene of a plane crash in Auburn.

A plane crash has been reported in Auburn, California, and authorities are on the scene.

There were no other details about the crash, such as how many people were on board or if there were any injuries.

“A plane crash on Miracle Drive in Auburn has PSCO deputies on the scene.

“At this time, there are no further details; this is a developing story,” a tweet read.

Miracle Drive is just east of the Auburn Municipal Airport.

There will be more to come…

